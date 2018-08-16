7 p.m. unless noted
Logan at Eau Claire Memorial
RECENT TREND: The Rangers and Old Abes have each won five times in the last 10 meetings of the series that dates back to the Big Rivers Conference. Most of those games have been very close, but Memorial won last season 35-6.
NOTEWORTHY: Logan was not happy to see a 12-year playoff run come to an end last season and will be ready for a fresh start. … The Old Abes have two returning starters, both on the defensive side of the ball. … The player with the highest profile in this game is probably Logan senior Malik Brown, who had a big sophomore season at running back (631 yards, 5 TDs), but didn’t get as many opportunities as a junior.
Aquinas at Prairie du Chien
RECENT TREND: The Blackhawks have beaten the Blugolds two consecutive times after Aquinas pulled out a 34-33 victory in 2015.
NOTEWORTHY: Prairie du Chien is going to be a serious challenge for the Aquinas defense as the Blackhawks have legitimate offensive weapons in QB Gavin Gillitzer and RB Tyler Smock. … Gillitzer passed for 1,563 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for another 530 yards and 9 TDs as a junior, while Smock ran for 1,430 yards, caught 15 passes for 335 more and scored 16 total TDs. … Smock had 175 rushing yards, 114 receiving yards and scored three TDs as PdC beat Aquinas 32-14 at UW-L last year.
River Valley at Onalaska
RECENT TREND: The Hilltoppers added the Blackhawks to their nonconference schedule last season and played their way to a 41-19 victory to open the 2017 season.
NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska, which is 18-4 over the last two seasons, scored in every quarter before finishing off River Valley with a 21-point fourth quarter last year. … RB Nathan Lubinsky broke free for 119 rushing yards and scored 3 TDs in his first game as a sophomore, but a hip flexor could limit his playing time of keep him off the field entirely for this game. … That would open the door for RB Alex Franzini, who only carried seven times but did reach the end zone in this game last year. … River Valley moves on without graduated QB Justin Yanke after he passed for more than 1,500 yards last season, but Shane Liegel — a two-time state wrestling champion who played RB — is back after rushing for 12 TDs as a junior.
Holmen at Chippewa Falls
RECENT TREND: This is a traditional opener for both teams with the Vikings having won five of the last six meetings, including the last two. Holmen beat the Cardinals 34-28 last year.
NOTEWORTHY: The Vikings will load up the field with new players in the attempt to knock off an experienced bunch from Chippewa Falls. … The Cardinals’ skill players didn’t post big numbers last year, but the entire offensive line playing in front of them returns. … Senior RB Matt Pomietlo (543 yards, 4 TDs) is the top returning threat, but QB Nolan Hutzler has started the last two years and could be ready to break out and show what he has learned from the last two. … Holmen will need to rely on its defense and have faith in junior QB Cam Weber for his first start. … The triple-option that Holmen has used so well is based heavily on the performance of the quarterback, and Weber has proven himself as a three-sport athlete already. … This will be a good test, and a good performance by the Holmen defense would give him a boost in his debut as starter.
West Salem at Arcadia
RECENT TREND: Since these teams began their rivalry in the Coulee Conference in 1965, Arcadia holds a 32-17-1 advantage, but the Panthers, now in the MVC, blasted the Raiders 37-0 last season while playing them for the first time since 2013.
NOTEWORTHY: The Panthers have some very experienced talent, and it starts with RB/LB Brendan Holt, who rushed for 1,301 yards and scored 12 TDs. … Holt rushed for 179 yards and scored from 52 yards out in the first quarter to begin the one-sided matchup a year ago. … West Salem will use a QB without much experience in this game — either senior Joe Wopat (hand injury) or sophomore Justin Barney — but the presence of Holt should at least take some of the pressure off. … DL John Glassmaker and LB Ethan Olson are other players who could help the Panthers control the game defensively as Arcadia tries to move the ball with new players. … Junior WR Michael Schweisthal could be a playmaker for Arcadia, which has no first- or second-team all-conference players returning.
Nekoosa at G-E-T
RECENT TREND: These two teams opened last season by playing each other, and the Red Hawks walked away with a 43-0 victory.
NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T rushed for more than 300 yards in last year’s opener against the Papermakers, but explosive RB Ben Behan is gone. … Junior RB Bryce Burns should take over a significant part of the rushing attack this year after gaining 650 yards and scoring 11 TDs as a sophomore. … The Red Hawks also played well defensively against Nekoosa and allowed less than 100 total yards. … Senior RB Dillon Bills returns as Nekoosa’s top back, but he was held in check (24 rushing yards) by the Red Hawks.
— By Todd Sommerfeldt
La Crosse Tribune