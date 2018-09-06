7 p.m. unless noted
Central (2-1, 0-1) vs. Aquinas (1-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
MVC SERIES: The Red Raiders lead 15-6 and have won the last two games in the city rivalry.
NOTEWORTHY: Central will be ready for this one after Holmen beat it on a last-second field goal in Week 3. … The Red Raiders mounted a big second-half comeback and tied the game before Holmen’s final drive. … Junior QB Johnny Davis (45-for-67-796 yards, 8 TDs-0 INTs) has been consistent as a passer and as a rusher (28-274, 6 TDs) and will have to be the focal points for the Aquinas defense. … Central senior Jamar Davis (17 catches-295 yards, 1 TD) had a big week against Holmen with 8 receptions for 159 yards. … The Blugolds were steamrolled by Onalaska 52-8 last week and will need to do something early to keep their confidence up in this one. … Senior WR Brandon Merfeld (16-300, 3 TDs) has been the biggest Aquinas playmaker this season.
West Salem (3-0, 1-0) at Holmen (1-2, 1-0)
MVC SERIES: The Vikings lead 3-1 after the Panthers pulled out a 28-27 victory last season.
NOTEWORTHY: West Salem had moments where its offense sputtered in beating Tomah last week, but its defense has been very good all season. … The Panthers have allowed a total of 19 points and are yielding an average of 175 yards per game. … Junior RB Therrick Roberts (21 carries-131 yards, 2 TDs) scored his first two touchdowns of the season in last week’s 33-6 win over Tomah, and the pressure will be on him if the Panthers are without RB Brendan Holt (53-355, 5 TDs), who was ejected during last week’s victory. … The Vikings are riding high after beating Central 30-27 last week. … Holmen has averaged 357 rushing yards per game and is led by junior FB Brett Holden (96-451, 6 TDs). … Senior RB Kevin Koelbl (20-203) didn’t reach the end zone in his first game last week, but he averaged more than 10 yards per carry.
Onalaska (2-1, 1-0) at Logan (2-1, 1-0)
MVC SERIES: The Rangers lead 19-10 after the Hilltoppers got the best of them last season in a series that has been filled with close games.
NOTEWORTHY: The Hilltoppers have intercepted opposing quarterbacks eight times and have played very well against the run this season. … Junior DL Conner Haggerty had two INTs in last week’s win over Aquinas, and junior DB Nick Pica has 4 this season. … Onalaska has been led offensively by QB Austin Larson (37-61-545, 9 TDs-1 INT), RB Nathan Lubinsky (58-415, 4 TDs) and WR Ray Heilman (16-291, 4 TDs). … Logan counters with a good defense of its own, RB Damond Butler (51-385, 5 TDs) and a new QB in Calvin Mavin, who passed for 81 yards and ran for 36 in last week’s win over Sparta.
— Todd Sommerfeldt