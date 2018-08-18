Onalaska High School junior Austin Larson had a chance to make a statement on Friday night, and he did.
The Hilltoppers didn’t beat River Valley, but they learned something about the guy who will lead them into battle during a 23-20 loss to the Blackhawks.
Larson completed 15 of 25 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, rushed seven times for 32 yards and had no turnovers in his first start. He also escaped a pass rush that reached him a few times and turned some of those plays into positive gains.
“He showed he’s a leader, and responded well at the end of the game,” Yashinsky said of Larson. “We’re just a young team, and they have to grow up. He’s in the same position.”
Larson’s performance at the end followed a 23-yard field goal that gave the Blackhawks a 23-20 lead with 1 minute, 36 seconds left.
River Valley botched what looked like a squib kick and gave Onalaska the ball at the Blackhawks’ 48 with 1:30 left and no timeouts. Larson completed his first three passes of the drive and had a 15-yard run that gave the Hilltoppers a first down at the 15.
Onalaska was inside the 10-yard line for its last three plays, but Larson’s pass to covered sophomore Landon Peterson in the middle of the end zone fell incomplete on fourth down.
Senior Ray Heilman caught two of the three late passes and wound up with 111 receiving yards, and Larson completed five passes to Peterson in what should be a reliable connection throughout the season.
NEW VERSION OF RUN GAME FOR RED HAWKS: G-E-T’s offense was going to be different.
After losing a bellcow back like Ben Behan to graduation, it had to change its style a little bit. The Red Hawks still are punching teams in the mouth with their running game like they did with Behan, but they’re just doing it with a handful of backs instead of focusing on one.
Junior Bryce Burns (13 carries, 117 yards, three touchdowns) and senior Garrett Eddy (12, 95, one) led the way for G-E-T in its 44-0 season-opening win over Nekoosa on Friday, but they weren’t the only rushers to show promise for coach John Steffenhagen’s team.
Senior Dylan Johnson collected 57 yards on nine carries and punched in a two-point conversion to add to the effort. He also drew a loud, “Oh” from the sideline after he shook a defender out of his cleats with a well-timed spin move in front of the G-E-T sideline.
Sophomore Luke Vance also contributed, scoring the game’s final touchdown, a tough 19-yard run through the middle before turning on the jets and blowing past the last line of defense. Vance also intercepted a pass on the final play of the game and knifed his way around linemen and receivers in an attempt to reach the end zone. He came up about 20 yards short, but his burst of speed, especially late in the game, could be a useful asset throughout the season for G-E-T.
With Burns and Eddy providing the body blows, Johnson and Vance could land the haymakers to put games away.
“We took a hit when Ben left,” Burns said. “But I feel like guys stepped up and wanted a chance. There’s a lot of talent here.”
GILLITZER OPENS ON FIRE: Prairie du Chien senior Gavin Gillitzer picked up where he left off last season and passed for 231 yards and rushed for 11 in the Blackhawks’ 36-14 win over Aquinas.
Gillitzer averaged 16.5 yards per completion and 7.4 yards per rush while having a hand in four Prairie du Chien touchdowns.
The Blugolds, who were led by Gavin Wetzel’s 111 passing yards, Aiden Lee’s 56 rushing yards and Brandon Merfeld’s 113 receiving yards, took the lead on two occasions before Gillitzer brought the Blackhawks back.
Aquinas, which has lost 17 straight games heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. nonconference game against Stevens Point Pacelli at UW-La Crosse, led 6-0 in the first quarter before Gillitzer ran for a touchdown and hit Traeton Saint for the conversion.
The Blugolds took a 14-8 lead when Wetzel connected with Merfeld on a 73-yard score, but Gillitzer took the Blackhawks right back down the field on a five-play, 66-yard drive that ended with his 37-yard touchdown run. Clayton DuCharme kicked the extra point to give Prairie du Chien a 15-14 lead, and it never trailed again.