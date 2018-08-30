7 p.m. unless noted
Tomah (1-1) vs. West Salem (2-0) at Logan
MVC SERIES: The Panthers lead 3-1 with the Timberwolves owning a 20-17 victory in 2015. West Salem has won the last two seasons by a combined score of 66-12 after beating Tomah 31-0 last season.
NOTEWORTHY: West Salem took advantage of a bad snap on a punt and put together a good drive in the fourth quarter to beat G-E-T 14-6 last week. … Senior RB Brendan Holt was a force against the Red Hawks and scored both touchdowns while rushing for 192 yards. … The Panthers need to develop a better passing game with QB Joe Wopat, but he looked more comfortable as his debut as a starter progressed last week. … The Timberwolves blasted Black River Falls 50-8 last week and received four TD tosses from Justin Gerke, who passed for 170 yards. … WR Mason Gerke (3 catches-71 yards, 2 TDs) was his top target.
Aquinas (1-1) at Onalaska (1-1)
MVC SERIES: The Hilltoppers lead 12-9 and have won the last two games in a row by a combined score of 100-13. The Blugolds have lost 17 straight MVC games since beating the Hilltoppers 36-30 in Onalaska on Sept. 25, 2015.
NOTEWORTHY: There is reason for the Blugolds to be happy about ending one of their losing streaks with last week’s 44-14 win over Stevens Point Pacelli, but the Hilltoppers will aim to extend the Aquinas conference losing streak to 18 games. … Sophomore RB Aiden Lee (25 carries-192 yards, 4 TDs) had a monster game against Pacelli and will be needed again if the Blugolds have a chance to win this game. … Onalaska has done a great job at moving the ball with 467 rushing yards and 416 passing yards through two 2 games, and slowing it down will be a huge challenge for Aquinas. … Onalaska QB Austin Larson (30-for-45-400 yards, 6 TDs-0 INTs) has been consistent and making good decisions as a first-year starter, and junior RB Nathan Lubinsky (41-262, 3 TDs) is a good blend of power and speed for which the Blugolds need to be ready.
Logan (1-1) at Sparta (1-1)
MVC SERIES: The Rangers lead 21-8 and have won 12 times in the last 13 meetings — Sparta won 18-13 in 2016. Logan had an 11-game series winning streak snapped by that outcome.
NOTEWORTHY: The Rangers put together a great performance in blasting Eau Claire North 49-0 in Week 2. … RB Damond Butler (25-169, 3 TDs) broke free for big gains, and the defense was amazing in allowing less than 100 total yards, but this game will be tougher. … The Spartans lost a 27-26 game to Westby last week but continued to show that senior RB Bryce Edwards (30-284, 3 TDs) will be a force this season. … Sparta QB Cole Wisniewski has rushed for 163 yards and passed for 93, so Logan will have to keep him in check. … Logan DL Harper Jankowski was everywhere against the Huskies and will be a key defensively.
Royall (1-1) at Bangor (2-0)
RECENT HISTORY: The Cardinals have beaten the Panthers in 14 of the last 15 matchups with Royall pulling out a 34-28 win in 2013. Bangor has shut Royall out two straight times and three times in the last four years while outscoring it 162-6.
NOTEWORTHY: Bangor will likely look to junior RB Carter Horstman (44-285, 2 TDs) to key the offense after he gained 160 yards in last week’s 28-6 victory over Loyal. … The Cardinals, who are averaging 315.5 rushing yards per game, have also played well defensively and allowed 246 total yards through two games. … Royall QB Keith Schnurr will be a focus for Bangor’s defense after passing for 377 yards. … So will WR Dane Hyer, who has 10 catches for 233 yards and both of Schnurr’s TD passes.
— Todd Sommerfeldt