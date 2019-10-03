games to watch
7 p.m. unless noted
Logan (2-4, 1-2) at Holmen (5-1, 3-0)
MVC SERIES: Logan leads 16-14, but Holmen won 41-20 last season to snap a four-game losing streak.
WHAT TO WATCH: The Rangers couldn’t hang with Central last week and have to do a better job of not allowing the big play against the Vikings. . … Expect Holmen to put the ball in the hands of FB Brett Holden (99 carries-580 yards, 12 TDs) pretty consistently, especially after scoring 11 TDs in the past 3 games. … Holmen QB Cameron Weber (355 rushing yards, 257 passing yards) is capable of a big play and has done it with his arm (18.4 yards per completion) and legs. … Logan will have to bend and not break against an offense that averages 282.2 rushing yards per game and sustain drives itself with senior RB Max Harcey (111-607, 7 TDs), who has reached the end zone 3 times in the past 2 games.
Onalaska (5-1, 3-0) at West Salem (0-6, 0-3)
MVC SERIES: The Hilltoppers lead 4-1. Onalaska has beaten West Salem four times in a row after the Panthers won the first meeting in 2014.
WHAT TO WATCH: The Panthers have their work cut out in competing with the Hilltoppers this time despite a long past of fantastic games between the two. … Onalaska QB Austin Larson (63-for-107-1,229 yards, 16 TDs-1 INT) battled through illness to pass for 309 yards and 5 touchdowns and rush for a score during a 518-yard explosion in a 46-0 victory over Tomah. … He may not throw it much in this one if West Salem continues to struggle. … If Onalaska scores early, the opportunities may instead go to RB Nathan Lubinsky (122-737, 4 TDs). ... When Larson passes, look for WRs Landon Peterson (25-546, 8 TDs) and Hank Olsen (21-303, 4 TDs).
Aquinas (5-1, 3-0) at Mineral Point (6-0, 3-0)
WHAT TO WATCH: The Blugolds got through their first major challenge of playing in the SWAL by beating Darlington last week, but Mineral Point will require playing at another level. ... Mineral Point averages 43 points per game and allows 10. ... QB Isaac Lindsey passed for 1,025 yards and completed 87.5 percent of his passes with 13 TDs and no INTs through 5 games, but his stats from last week’s 35-0 win over Cuba City aren’t included. ... The Blugolds need to get some pressure on Lindsey or find a way to force a turnover or two and sustain drives when they have the ball. ... QB Gavin Wetzel (26-39-551, 9 TDs-1 INT) needs to make plays through the air to keep RBs Will Cambio (53-373, 4 TDs) and Aiden Lee (54-336, 5 TDs) effective.