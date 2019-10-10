7 p.m. unless noted
Sparta (6-1, 4-1) at Holmen (6-1, 4-0)
MVC SERIES: Holmen leads 22-8 and had a 10-game series winning streak snapped by the Spartans last season.
WHAT TO WATCH: The Spartans have to win this game for a chance at their first MVC championship and are coming off an exciting 38-33 victory over Central. ... The focus is certainly on getting a lot out of quarterback Cole Wisniewski (924 rushing yards, 12 TDs; 712 passing yards, 8 TDs), but RB Nick Kent (55 carries-430 yards, 6 TDs) and Corbin Hauser (11 catches-288 yards, 3 TDs) are also weapons, Hauser also out of the backfield and on special teams. ... The Vikings have shut out 3 straight opponents and won 5 straight games since losing to Menomonie. ... FB Brett Holden (106 carries-705 yards, 13 TDs) has scored 12 TDs in the past 4 games. ... QB Cameron Weber (355 rushing yards, 353 passing yards) threw 3 TD passes last week.
Onalaska (6-1, 4-0) vs. Central (4-3, 2-2) at UW-L
You have free articles remaining.
MVC SERIES: The Red Raiders lead 16-14 and beat the Hilltoppers 35-31 last season.
WHAT TO WATCH: The Red Raiders are playing for postseason momentum and the chance to mess things up for the Hilltoppers in this game. ... Onalaska will be challenged consistently by Central QB Johnny Davis (1,465 passing yards, 13 TDs; 1,123 rushing yards, 16 TDs) after he passes for more than 400 yards in last week’s 38-33 loss at Sparta. ... An Onalaska victory could mean a battle between unbeatens — of Holmen also wins — next week with the title on the line. ... Senior QB Austin Larson (73-122-1,350, 17 TDs-2 INTs) has been fantastic all season and WR Landon Peterson (27-273, 9 TDs) has made himself an easy target to find. ... Central will also have to find a way to slow down RB Nathan Lubinsky (147-918, 6 TDs), who is looking for a 1,000-yard season after committing as a preferred walk-on to South Dakota.
Brookwood (6-1, 4-1) at Bangor (7-0, 4-0)
WHAT TO WATCH: The Falcons will try to stop the Cardinals’ 34-game Scenic Bluffs winning streak and earn at least a share of the championship, but it won’t be easy. ... Bangor’s last conference loss was on its home field to Brookwood (40-21) on Oct. 18, 2013. ... Brookwood’s Mitchell Klinkner (136-1,184, 18 TDs) is the top rusher in the area, and Bangor’s defense allows an average of 53 rushing yards per game. ... The Cardinals also have a 1-2 rushing punch of senior Carter Horstman (78-973, 18 TDs) and sophomore Mathieu Oesterle (48-647, 8 TDs). ... A victory by third-ranked Bangor gives it a sixth straight outright conference title.