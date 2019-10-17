7 p.m. unless noted
Tomah (1-4, 3-5) at Logan (1-4, 3-5)
MVC SERIES: The Rangers lead 17-13 and have beaten the Timberwolves seven straight times. Tomah hasn’t won at Logan since 2003.
WHAT TO WATCH: Both teams are trying to end a tough season on a good note. ... The Timberwolves ended a five-game losing streak by beating West Salem last week, and the Rangers will join them in trying to win a second straight game after beating Wisconsin Rapids last week. ... Senior RB Max Harcey leads Logan with 679 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. ... QB Justin Gerke completed 7 of 8 passes for 133 yards and a TD for Tomah last week.
Onalaska Luther (0-6, 1-7) vs. Aquinas (5-3, 4-2) at UW-L
WHAT TO WATCH: The Knights are out of the playoffs, and the Blugolds are already in. ... Aquinas will try to end a two-game losing streak at the hands of the top two teams in the SWAL — Mineral Point and Lancaster. ... The Blugolds will likely rely on RB Will Cambio (527 rushing yards, 311 receiving yards) quite a bit, but expect them to try and get QB Gavin Wetzel (31-for-51-651 yards, 9 TDs-2 INTs) going after two difficult weeks passing. ... The Knights’ most consistent offensive threat has been RB Erik Rogers (127 carries-519 yards, 2 TDs).
Central (4-4, 2-3) at West Salem (0-8, 0-5)
MVC SERIES: The Panthers lead 4-1, but the Red Raiders won 41-12 last season.
You have free articles remaining.
WHAT TO WATCH: The Red Raiders have to win for a chance at a playoff spot, and the Panthers are trying to avoid their first winless season since 1987. ... Central QB Johnny Davis (1,469 passing yards, 13 TDs; 1,157 rushing yards, 16 TDs) should be ready to go after being neutralized by Onalaska last week. ... West Salem is building experience in younger players and will have to play its best game of the season to close it out with a victory.
Adams-Friendship (2-6, 2-4) at G-E-T (7-1, 6-0)
WHAT TO WATCH: The Red Hawks are coming off a forfeit victory and trying to finish off a one-year stay in the South Central with an unbeaten performance. ... G-E-T is led by RBs Bryce Burns (123-969, 15 TDs) and Luke Vance (70-710, 11 TDs) and probably won’t throw the ball much. ... A-F allows 213 rushing yards per game. ... The Red Hawks have allowed 88 points all season.
Sparta (7-1) at Marshfield (5-3)
WHAT TO WATCH: This is a chance for the Spartans to keep their string of good games going, but they face a team that won its last four. ... Sparta hasn’t had an eight-win regular season since 1982. ... Sparta QB Cole Wisniewski hardly threw the ball against Holmen last week, but he enters this game with 1,029 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs, 714 passing yards and 8 passing TDs. ... RB Nick Kent (76-573, 7 TDs) is getting better and becoming a bigger part of Sparta’s offense each week.