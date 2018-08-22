THURSDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
7 p.m. unless noted
Eau Claire Memorial (1-0) vs. Central (1-0) at UW-L
RECENT TREND: The Old Abes have beaten the Red Raiders in six of the last 10 meetings, but they have been the dominant team lately by winning the last four. Central hasn’t beaten Memorial since 20-13 and has lost the last four games of the series by a combined 103 points.
NOTEWORTHY: Central received a huge offensive performance from junior QB Johnny Davis (263 passing yards, 4 TD passes; 103 rushing yards, 3 TD runs) in last week’s 45-8 win over Eau Claire North. … More importantly, the Red Raiders held the Huskies to 158 total yards and kept them scoreless until the fourth quarter. … Central coach Tony Servais entered Week 1 looking for offensive consistency and improved defense and got it. … Four Red Raiders forced a fumble apiece, and Zach Fellenz had an interception as Central allowed 3 yards per rush and 44 passing yards on five attempts.
Eau Claire North (0-1) at Logan (0-1)
RECENT TREND: The Rangers have taken down the Huskies in 10 of the last 11 meetings, and North’s only victory in that stretch came in 2015. Logan beat North 20-7 last season and current senior Malik Brown rushed for 106 yards for the Rangers.
NOTEWORTHY: Logan used a good second half to make a run at Eau Claire Memorial before losing 20-14 last week. … RB Damond Butler rushed for 59 yards last week, but this could also be an opportunity for QB Devin Moran (7-for-15, 75 yards) to succeed with the passing game after Johnny Davis carved the North defense up for 263 passing yards a week ago. … The Rangers need a win to avoid starting 0-2 for the first time since 2006.
Menomonie (1-0) at Holmen (0-1)
RECENT TREND: The Vikings lost to the Mustangs twice last season, the second defeat knocking them out of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
NOTEWORTHY: Holmen didn’t have trouble moving the ball against Chippewa Falls in last week’s 38-24 loss to Chippewa Falls, but it did have trouble keeping the Cardinals, who had 303 total yards, out of the end zone. … Junior FB Brett Holden rushed for 135 yards and scored a pair of TDs to lead an offense that racked up 334 rushing yards and 406 total yards under the guidance of junior QB Cam Weber (102 rushing yards, 74 passing yards). … Holmen coach Travis Kowalski loves the challenges his teams get from the powerhouse program of Menomonie, so expect the Vikings to be ready for this game. … RB Zach DeMarce (19 carries-104 yards, 2 TDs) led the Mustangs in last week’s 33-7 win over Lake Mills, which didn’t score until the fourth quarter.
Mosinee (1-0) at Onalaska (0-1)
RECENT TREND: These two teams have played each other in a nonconference game the last three years. The Indians beat the Hilltoppers 16-12 in 2015, but Onalaska has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 73-19.
NOTEWORTHY: The Indians did whatever they wanted in pummeling Marathon 44-9 last week. … Junior QB Trey Fitzgerald completed 10 of 12 passes for 164 yards and 3 TDs, and sophomore RB William Kennedy gained 114 yards and scored 2 TDs over the course of just 9 carries. … The 429-yard explosion against a program with seven straight playoff appearances is the challenge that awaits Onalaska’s defense, especially a secondary led by Nathan Lubinsky and Nick Pica. … The Hilltoppers moved the ball with RB Lubinsky (23-147) and WR Ray Heilman (6-111, 1 TD), but junior QB Austin Larson (15-25-189, 3 TD-0 INT) may have started another good passing relationship with sophomore WR Landon Peterson (5-46, 2 TDs).
— Todd Sommerfeldt