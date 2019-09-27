7 p.m. unless noted
Darlington (4-1, 2-1) vs. Aquinas (4-1, 3-0) at Logan
WHAT TO WATCH: This is the big time for Aquinas, which hasn’t played in a game of this magnitude in years. Aquinas is one victory away from being playoff eligible for the first time since 2012, and the Redbirds are trying to remain part of the SWAL championship picture. ... Aquinas will have to control the ball with RBs Will Cambio (45 carries-352 yards, 4 TDs) and Aiden Lee (51-336, 4 TDs) and hope that QB Gavin Wetzel (19-for-29-468 yards, 8 TDs-1 INT) can hit some big pass plays against a defense that allows 60 passing yards per game. ... Darlington opened the season with a 20-12 win over Westby and 27-26 win over powerful Lake Country Lutheran.
Sparta (4-1, 2-1) at West Salem (0-5, 0-2)
MVC SERIES: The Panthers lead 5-0 and have allowed 12 points in the past three meetings.
WHAT TO WATCH: Sparta is looking for its first conference win over the Panthers and doesn’t have to look far for motivation after losing 21-14 to Onalaska last week. ... QB Cole Wisniewski (554 rushing yards, 8 TDs; 504 passing yards, 7 TDs) was bottled up by the Hilltoppers, so this could be a chance for the NDSU commit to break out again. ... Wisniewski had either passed or rushed for a TD in 19 straight games before last week.
Tomah (2-3, 0-3) at Onalaska (4-1, 2-0)
You have free articles remaining.
MVC SERIES: The Hilltoppers lead 16-14 after winning the past three games in the series.
WHAT TO WATCH: Senior RB Nathan Lubinsky (104-635, 4 TDs) was unstoppable in the second half of last week’s win at Sparta and will be tough for the Timberwolves to slow down in this one. ... Tomah allows 226 rushing yards per game, so that could be a good sign for Lubinsky, who had 210 against the Spartans. ... Tomah’s only chance is a big game from QB Justin Gerke (50-87-763, 6 TDs-8 INTs), but he has been intercepted 5 times in the last two games.
Stevens Point (0-5) at Holmen (4-1)
WHAT TO WATCH: The Vikings are really revving up their running game and have scored 90 points the last two weeks. ... FB Brett Holden (83-458, 8 TDs) has 277 yards and 7 TDs in his last two games. ... The Panthers have scored more than 13 points or surrendered less than 28 yet this season.
Caledonia (4-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (1-3) at RCTC
WHAT TO WATCH: The three-time defending Class AA state champs (and their 58-game winning streak) meet last year’s Class AAA state champs, but the matchup may not be as big as it sounds. ... Lourdes has lost three weeks in a row, and that could mean a big day for Caledonia QB Noah King (33-57-739, 12 TDs-1 INT) and WR brother Eli King (11 catches-337 yards, 6 TDs).