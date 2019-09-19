GAMES TO WATCH
7 p.m. unless noted
IOWA-GRANT (0-4, 0-2) VS. AQUINAS (3-1, 2-0) At UW-L
WHAT TO WATCH: The Blugolds are rolling with three straight wins since a disappointing 7-6 loss to Prairie du Chien. ... Aquinas hasn’t been a playoff qualifiers since 2012, but a win here puts it one victory away from qualifying. ... The Blugolds have legitimate offensive threats in RBs Will Cambio (40-320, 4 TDs) and Aiden Lee (44-302, 3 TDs) and QB Gavin Wetzel (13-for-22-274 yards, 5 TDs-1 INT), who averages 21.1 yards per completion. ... Iowa-Grant has been outscored 140-40 so far and will try to move the ball with the arm of QB Ross Havlik (55-111-552, 4 TDs-7 INTs).
WEST SALEM (0-4, 0-1) AT LOGAN (1-3, 0-2)
MVC SERIES: The Panthers lead 4-1 and have won the last four meetings. West Salem has won those four games by an average of nearly 18 points with two shutouts.
You have free articles remaining.
WHAT TO WATCH: Both teams are in need of a victory after having a tough start to the season. ... The Panthers are 0-4 for the first time in six years, and the loser of this game will have its hands full trying to make the playoffs. ... The player on the field having the biggest season so far is Logan RB Max Harcey (73 carries-453 yards, 4 TDs), and Logan will likely give him every opportunity to succeed against what is still a physical West Salem defense. ... The Panthers lost 47-13 to Lake Mills last week but played much tougher in a 25-7 loss at Holmen the week before and 14-7 loss to G-E-T in the first game.
HOLMEN (3-1, 2-0) AT TOMAH (2-2, 0-2)
MVC SERIES: The Vikings lead 17-13 and have beaten the Timberwolves seven times in a row.
WHAT TO WATCH: Holmen’s rushing attack, which averages 255 yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt. ... FB Brett Holden (69-350, 4 TDs) is coming off his biggest game of the season (169 yards, 3 TDs vs. Central), and RB Jaedon Abraham (47-287, 3 TDs) is always capable of making a big play. ... QB Cameron Weber (41-229, 2 TDs) didn’t complete a pass last week but three of his four attempts were just off fingertips and would have gone for big gains. ... Tomah has moved the ball well through the air with QB Justin Gerke (44-72-721, 6 TDs-7 INTs), but he was picked off four times in a loss to Sparta last week. ... WRs Booth Mathison (18 catches-333 yards, 3 TDs) and Kade Gnewikow (14-244, 3 TDs) are the top challenges facing Holmen’s defense.
CHATFIELD (2-1, 1-1) AT CALEDONIA (3-0, 2-0), 6 P.M.
WHAT TO WATCH: The top-ranked Warriors have won 57 straight games, and that’s the nation’s longest current winning streak. ... QB Noah King (24-43-539, 8 TDs-1 INT) has been unstoppable for Caledonia, which has allowed 14 points while scoring 140.