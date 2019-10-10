MVC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Holmen 4-0 6-1
Onalaska 4-0 6-1
Sparta 4-1 6-1
Central 2-2 4-3
Logan 1-4 2-5
Tomah 0-4 2-5
West Salem 0-4 0-7
SWAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Lancaster 5-0 7-0
Mineral Point 5-0 7-0
Aquinas 4-1 5-2
Darlington 3-2 5-2
Cuba City 2-3 2-5
Fennimore 1-4 2-5
Onalaska Luther 0-5 1-6
Iowa-Grant 0-5 0-7
SOUTH CENTRAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
G-E-T 5-0 6-1
Mauston 4-1 4-3
Black River Falls 3-2 3-4
Wautoma 3-2 3-4
Adams-Friendship 2-3 2-5
Nekoosa 2-3 2-5
Wisconsin Dells 1-4 2-5
Westfield 0-5 0-7
SCENIC BLUFFS
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Bangor 4-0 7-0
Brookwood 4-1 6-1
Cashton 3-1 4-3
Hillsboro 2-2 3-4
New Lisbon 1-3 3-4
Royall 1-3 1-6
Necedah 0-5 1-6
DAIRYLAND
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Blair-Taylor 4-1 5-2
Pepin/Alma 4-1 4-3
Augusta 3-2 5-2
Eleva-Strum 3-2 4-3
Melrose-Mindoro 3-2 4-3
Whitehall 2-3 3-4
C-FC 1-4 2-5
Ind./Gil. 0-5 0-7
SWC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
River Valley 5-0 6-1
Prairie du Chien 4-1 6-1
Platteville 4-1 5-2
Arcadia 3-2 4-3
Dodgeville 1-4 1-6
Viroqua 1-4 1-6
Westby 1-4 1-6
Richland Center 1-4 1-6
RIDGE AND VALLEY
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
De Soto 5-1 6-1
Ithaca 4-1 5-2
Wauz./Seneca 4-1 4-3
Highland 5-2 5-2
Riverdale 2-3 2-4
Won./Weston 1-4 1-6
Kick./LaFarge 1-5 1-5
North Crawford 0-5 0-6