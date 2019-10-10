{{featured_button_text}}

MVC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Holmen 4-0 6-1

Onalaska 4-0 6-1

Sparta 4-1 6-1

Central 2-2 4-3

Logan 1-4 2-5

Tomah 0-4 2-5

West Salem 0-4 0-7

SWAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Lancaster 5-0 7-0

Mineral Point 5-0 7-0

Aquinas 4-1 5-2

Darlington 3-2 5-2

Cuba City 2-3 2-5

Fennimore 1-4 2-5

Onalaska Luther 0-5 1-6

Iowa-Grant 0-5 0-7

SOUTH CENTRAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

G-E-T 5-0 6-1

Mauston 4-1 4-3

Black River Falls 3-2 3-4

Wautoma 3-2 3-4

Adams-Friendship 2-3 2-5

Nekoosa 2-3 2-5

Wisconsin Dells 1-4 2-5

Westfield 0-5 0-7

SCENIC BLUFFS

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Bangor 4-0 7-0

Brookwood 4-1 6-1

Cashton 3-1 4-3

Hillsboro 2-2 3-4

New Lisbon 1-3 3-4

Royall 1-3 1-6

Necedah 0-5 1-6

DAIRYLAND

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Blair-Taylor 4-1 5-2

Pepin/Alma 4-1 4-3

Augusta 3-2 5-2

Eleva-Strum 3-2 4-3

Melrose-Mindoro 3-2 4-3

Whitehall 2-3 3-4

C-FC 1-4 2-5

Ind./Gil. 0-5 0-7

SWC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

River Valley 5-0 6-1

Prairie du Chien 4-1 6-1

Platteville 4-1 5-2

Arcadia 3-2 4-3

Dodgeville 1-4 1-6

Viroqua 1-4 1-6

Westby 1-4 1-6

Richland Center 1-4 1-6

RIDGE AND VALLEY

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

De Soto 5-1 6-1

Ithaca 4-1 5-2

Wauz./Seneca 4-1 4-3

Highland 5-2 5-2

Riverdale 2-3 2-4

Won./Weston 1-4 1-6

Kick./LaFarge 1-5 1-5

North Crawford 0-5 0-6

