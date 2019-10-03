MVC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Holmen 3-0 5-1
Onalaska 3-0 5-1
Sparta 3-1 5-1
Central 2-1 4-2
Logan 1-3 2-4
West Salem 0-3 0-6
Tomah 0-4 2-4
SWAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Lancaster 4-0 6-0
Mineral Point 4-0 6-0
Aquinas 4-0 5-1
Darlington 2-2 4-2
Cuba City 1-3 1-5
Fennimore 1-3 2-4
Onalaska Luther 0-4 1-5
Iowa-Grant 0-4 0-6
SOUTH CENTRAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
G-E-T 4-0 5-1
Mauston 3-1 3-3
Wautoma 3-1 3-3
Black River Falls 2-2 2-4
Nekoosa 2-2 2-4
Wisconsin Dells 1-3 2-4
Adams-Friendship 1-3 1-5
Westfield 0-4 0-6
SCENIC BLUFFS
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Bangor 4-0 6-0
Brookwood 3-1 5-1
Cashton 2-1 3-3
You have free articles remaining.
New Lisbon 1-2 3-3
Hillsboro 1-2 2-4
Royall 1-2 1-5
Necedah 0-4 1-5
DAIRYLAND
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Blair-Taylor 4-0 5-1
Augusta 3-1 5-1
Pepin/Alma 3-1 3-3
Eleva-Strum 2-2 3-3
Melrose-Mindoro 2-2 3-3
C-FC 1-3 2-4
Whitehall 1-3 2-4
Ind./Gil. 0-4 0-6
SWC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
River Valley 4-0 5-1
Prairie du Chien 3-1 5-1
Arcadia 3-1 4-2
Platteville 3-1 4-2
Dodgeville 1-3 1-5
Viroqua 1-3 1-5
Westby 1-3 1-5
Richland Center 0-4 0-6
RIDGE AND VALLEY
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
De Soto 4-1 5-1
Ithaca 4-1 5-1
Wauz./Seneca 3-1 3-3
Highland 4-2 4-2
Riverdale 2-3 2-3
Won./Weston 1-3 1-5
Kick./LaFarge 1-4 1-4
North Crawford 0-4 0-5