MVC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Holmen 3-0 5-1

Onalaska 3-0 5-1

Sparta 3-1 5-1

Central 2-1 4-2

Logan 1-3 2-4

West Salem 0-3 0-6

Tomah 0-4 2-4

SWAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Lancaster 4-0 6-0

Mineral Point 4-0 6-0

Aquinas 4-0 5-1

Darlington 2-2 4-2

Cuba City 1-3 1-5

Fennimore 1-3 2-4

Onalaska Luther 0-4 1-5

Iowa-Grant 0-4 0-6

SOUTH CENTRAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

G-E-T 4-0 5-1

Mauston 3-1 3-3

Wautoma 3-1 3-3

Black River Falls 2-2 2-4

Nekoosa 2-2 2-4

Wisconsin Dells 1-3 2-4

Adams-Friendship 1-3 1-5

Westfield 0-4 0-6

SCENIC BLUFFS

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Bangor 4-0 6-0

Brookwood 3-1 5-1

Cashton 2-1 3-3

New Lisbon 1-2 3-3

Hillsboro 1-2 2-4

Royall 1-2 1-5

Necedah 0-4 1-5

DAIRYLAND

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Blair-Taylor 4-0 5-1

Augusta 3-1 5-1

Pepin/Alma 3-1 3-3

Eleva-Strum 2-2 3-3

Melrose-Mindoro 2-2 3-3

C-FC 1-3 2-4

Whitehall 1-3 2-4

Ind./Gil. 0-4 0-6

SWC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

River Valley 4-0 5-1

Prairie du Chien 3-1 5-1

Arcadia 3-1 4-2

Platteville 3-1 4-2

Dodgeville 1-3 1-5

Viroqua 1-3 1-5

Westby 1-3 1-5

Richland Center 0-4 0-6

RIDGE AND VALLEY

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

De Soto 4-1 5-1

Ithaca 4-1 5-1

Wauz./Seneca 3-1 3-3

Highland 4-2 4-2

Riverdale 2-3 2-3

Won./Weston 1-3 1-5

Kick./LaFarge 1-4 1-4

North Crawford 0-4 0-5

