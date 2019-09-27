{{featured_button_text}}

MVC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Holmen 3-0 4-1

Onalaska 2-0 4-1

Sparta 2-1 4-1

Central 1-1 3-2

Logan 1-2 2-3

West Salem 0-2 0-5

Tomah 0-3 2-3

SWAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Lancaster 3-0 5-0

Mineral Point 3-0 5-0

Aquinas 3-0 4-1

Darlington 2-1 4-1

Cuba City 1-2 1-4

Fennimore 0-3 1-4

Onalaska Luther 0-3 1-4

Iowa-Grant 0-3 0-5

SOUTH CENTRAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

G-E-T 3-0 4-1

Wautoma 3-0 3-2

Mauston 2-1 2-3

Nekoosa 2-1 2-3

Wisconsin Dells 1-2 2-3

Black River Falls 1-2 1-4

Adams-Friendship 0-3 0-5

Westfield 0-3 0-5

SCENIC BLUFFS

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Bangor 3-0 5-0

Brookwood 2-1 4-1

New Lisbon 1-1 3-2

Cashton 1-1 2-3

Royall 1-1 1-4

Hillsboro 1-2 1-4

Necedah 0-3 1-4

DAIRYLAND

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Blair-Taylor 3-0 4-1

Augusta 2-1 4-1

Eleva-Strum 2-1 3-2

Melrose-Mindoro 2-1 3-2

Pepin/Alma 2-1 2-3

Whitehall 1-2 2-3

C-FC 0-3 1-4

Ind./Gil. 0-3 0-5

SWC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

River Valley 3-0 4-1

Prairie du Chien 2-1 4-1

Arcadia 2-1 3-2

Platteville 2-1 3-2

Dodgeville 1-2 1-4

Viroqua 1-2 1-4

Westby 1-2 1-4

Richland Center 0-3 0-5

RIDGE AND VALLEY

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

De Soto 4-0 5-0

Ithaca 3-1 4-1

Wauz./Seneca 2-1 2-3

Highland 3-2 3-2

Riverdale 2-2 2-2

Won./Weston 1-3 1-4

Kick./LaFarge 1-4 1-4

North Crawford 0-3 0-4

