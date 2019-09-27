MVC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Holmen 3-0 4-1
Onalaska 2-0 4-1
Sparta 2-1 4-1
Central 1-1 3-2
Logan 1-2 2-3
West Salem 0-2 0-5
Tomah 0-3 2-3
SWAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Lancaster 3-0 5-0
Mineral Point 3-0 5-0
Aquinas 3-0 4-1
Darlington 2-1 4-1
Cuba City 1-2 1-4
Fennimore 0-3 1-4
Onalaska Luther 0-3 1-4
Iowa-Grant 0-3 0-5
SOUTH CENTRAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
G-E-T 3-0 4-1
Wautoma 3-0 3-2
Mauston 2-1 2-3
Nekoosa 2-1 2-3
Wisconsin Dells 1-2 2-3
Black River Falls 1-2 1-4
Adams-Friendship 0-3 0-5
Westfield 0-3 0-5
SCENIC BLUFFS
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Bangor 3-0 5-0
Brookwood 2-1 4-1
New Lisbon 1-1 3-2
Cashton 1-1 2-3
Royall 1-1 1-4
Hillsboro 1-2 1-4
Necedah 0-3 1-4
DAIRYLAND
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Blair-Taylor 3-0 4-1
Augusta 2-1 4-1
Eleva-Strum 2-1 3-2
Melrose-Mindoro 2-1 3-2
Pepin/Alma 2-1 2-3
Whitehall 1-2 2-3
C-FC 0-3 1-4
Ind./Gil. 0-3 0-5
SWC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
River Valley 3-0 4-1
Prairie du Chien 2-1 4-1
Arcadia 2-1 3-2
Platteville 2-1 3-2
Dodgeville 1-2 1-4
Viroqua 1-2 1-4
Westby 1-2 1-4
Richland Center 0-3 0-5
RIDGE AND VALLEY
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
De Soto 4-0 5-0
Ithaca 3-1 4-1
Wauz./Seneca 2-1 2-3
Highland 3-2 3-2
Riverdale 2-2 2-2
Won./Weston 1-3 1-4
Kick./LaFarge 1-4 1-4
North Crawford 0-3 0-4