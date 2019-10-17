{{featured_button_text}}

High school football: Week 9 standings

MVC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Onalaska 5-0 7-1

Sparta 5-1 7-1

Holmen 4-1 6-2

Central 2-3 4-4

Logan 1-4 3-5

Tomah 1-4 3-5

West Salem 0-5 0-8

SWAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Lancaster 6-0 8-0

Mineral Point 6-0 8-0

Aquinas 4-2 5-3

Darlington 3-3 5-3

Fennimore 2-4 3-5

Cuba City 2-4 2-6

Iowa-Grant 1-5 1-7

Onalaska Luther 0-6 1-7

SOUTH CENTRAL

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

G-E-T 6-0 7-1

Mauston 5-1 5-3

Black River Falls 4-2 4-4

Nekoosa 3-3 3-5

Wautoma 3-3 3-5

Adams-Friendship 2-4 2-6

Wisconsin Dells 1-5 2-6

Westfield 0-6 0-8

SCENIC BLUFFS

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Bangor 5-0 8-0

Cashton 4-1 5-3

Brookwood 4-2 6-2

Hillsboro 3-2 4-4

New Lisbon 1-4 3-5

Royall 1-4 1-7

Necedah 0-5 1-7

DAIRYLAND

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Blair-Taylor 5-1 6-2

Pepin/Alma 5-1 5-3

Eleva-Strum 4-2 5-3

Augusta 3-3 5-3

Melrose-Mindoro 3-3 4-4

Whitehall 3-3 4-4

C-FC 1-5 2-6

Ind./Gil. 0-6 0-8

SWC

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

River Valley 6-0 7-1

Prairie du Chien 5-1 7-1

Platteville 5-1 6-2

Arcadia 3-3 4-4

Richland Center 2-4 2-6

Dodgeville 1-5 1-7

Viroqua 1-5 1-7

Westby 1-5 1-7

RIDGE AND VALLEY

Conf. Overall

W-L W-L

Ithaca 5-1 6-2

Wauz./Seneca 5-1 5-3

De Soto 5-2 6-2

Highland 5-2 5-3

Riverdale 2-4 2-5

Won./Weston 2-4 2-6

Kick./LaFarge 1-5 2-5

North Crawford 0-6 0-7

