High school football: Week 9 standings
MVC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Onalaska 5-0 7-1
Sparta 5-1 7-1
Holmen 4-1 6-2
Central 2-3 4-4
Logan 1-4 3-5
Tomah 1-4 3-5
West Salem 0-5 0-8
SWAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Lancaster 6-0 8-0
Mineral Point 6-0 8-0
Aquinas 4-2 5-3
Darlington 3-3 5-3
Fennimore 2-4 3-5
Cuba City 2-4 2-6
Iowa-Grant 1-5 1-7
Onalaska Luther 0-6 1-7
SOUTH CENTRAL
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
G-E-T 6-0 7-1
Mauston 5-1 5-3
Black River Falls 4-2 4-4
Nekoosa 3-3 3-5
Wautoma 3-3 3-5
Adams-Friendship 2-4 2-6
Wisconsin Dells 1-5 2-6
Westfield 0-6 0-8
SCENIC BLUFFS
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Bangor 5-0 8-0
Cashton 4-1 5-3
Brookwood 4-2 6-2
Hillsboro 3-2 4-4
New Lisbon 1-4 3-5
Royall 1-4 1-7
Necedah 0-5 1-7
DAIRYLAND
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Blair-Taylor 5-1 6-2
Pepin/Alma 5-1 5-3
Eleva-Strum 4-2 5-3
Augusta 3-3 5-3
Melrose-Mindoro 3-3 4-4
Whitehall 3-3 4-4
C-FC 1-5 2-6
Ind./Gil. 0-6 0-8
SWC
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
River Valley 6-0 7-1
Prairie du Chien 5-1 7-1
Platteville 5-1 6-2
Arcadia 3-3 4-4
Richland Center 2-4 2-6
Dodgeville 1-5 1-7
Viroqua 1-5 1-7
Westby 1-5 1-7
RIDGE AND VALLEY
Conf. Overall
W-L W-L
Ithaca 5-1 6-2
Wauz./Seneca 5-1 5-3
De Soto 5-2 6-2
Highland 5-2 5-3
Riverdale 2-4 2-5
Won./Weston 2-4 2-6
Kick./LaFarge 1-5 2-5
North Crawford 0-6 0-7