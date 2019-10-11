With a slew of important high school football games being played around the Coulee Region, the La Crosse Tribune has you covered to stay on top of the action via Twitter.
If you can't get to Empire Stadium in Holmen and want to follow Sparta's quest for its first MVC championship — the Spartans (6-1, 4-1) need to beat Holmen (6-1, 4-0) and get help next week after losing to Onalaska a couple of weeks ago — follow along with Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX).
To stay on top of the Central (4-3, 2-2) vs. Onalaska (6-1, 4-0) at UW-La Crosse, follow Alex VandenHouten (@Alexvandenhout1). The Tribune will also have Jeff Brown (@Jeff_Brown60) in Bangor to watch the third-ranked Cardinals (7-0, 4-0) try to win the Scenic Bluffs Conference for the sixth year in a row. Bangor is hosting second-place Brookwood (6-1, 4-1).
Can Caledonia (6-0, 4-0) win its 61st straight game? If you can't be there, see what kind of updates Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) can provide.
Game stories and videos will be posted tonight at lacrossetribune.com, so come back and see what we have then.