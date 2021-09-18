High school football: Weekend recap

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team wanted to run the ball on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers have long proven their ability to tear up defenses with their passing game, but they wanted to bounce back from a tough loss to Central last week by establishing a ground game against Logan.
So they sent Sam Wallace, Trevor Fink, Kaleb Yang and Sam and Ben Bossman out to the field and told them to make it happen. That offensive line set the tone for a 41-13 MVC victory over the Rangers.
With Fink in the middle, Wallace and Yang at guard and the Bossmans at tackle, Onalaska (3-2, 2-1) rolled up 243 rushing yards and held the ball for nearly 30 minutes to improve its record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
Yashinsky turned to a number of players in the backfield, and they combined to average 5.5 yards per carry.
Junior Robert Bonner rushed for a team-high 103 yards on 14 carries and scored on a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Brady Kuhn added 61 yards on nine carries, and Larson gained 34 yards and scored twice on 11 attempts. Junior Jonathan Knickrehm had 28 yards on five carries and scored from the 3 in the first quarter.
Larson also completed 13 of 15 passes for 145 yards with the two touchdowns. He was intercepted in the second quarter and threw his only incomplete pass with 3:11 left in the third.
“Bonner and those guys just blew up and got those rushing yards,” Wallace said. “They did really well. They were putting up the jukes and dropping hammers, and if the line wasn’t able to pick up a safety, they were able to get by him.”
But they didn’t spend the entire night running over defenders. They followed holes opened up by Wallace and his buddies up front, who knew they’d have their hands full with Logan defensive lineman Martell Owens.
“It was tough getting him out of there, with a double team or without one,” Wallace said. “I think Trevor Fink did a great job the times he took him on himself. Another big focus was us getting up to the linebackers, and I think we did that.”
AQUINAS ROLLS AGAIN: The Blugolds remained undefeated with another one-sided Coulee Conference victory.
Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer completed 10 of 12 passes for 207 yards, four touchdowns and one interception as Aquinas (5-0, 3-0) cruised past Westby 57-6.
The Blugolds are averaging 50 points per game with a showdown coming up Friday against Arcadia (4-0, 3-0), which is the only remaining undefeated team in the conference.
That game kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
KEEPING ITS END OF THE BARGAIN: Arcadia maintained its share of the Coulee lead and helped set up Friday’s banner matchup with a 12-0 win at Black River Falls. Senior Ryan Sokup rushed for 195 yards and both touchdowns in a game that was scoreless until the middle of the third quarter.
BANGOR BEING BANGOR: The Cardinals ran their Scenic Bluffs winning streak to 44 games by beating New Lisbon 35-20.
Senior Mathieu Oesterle and junior Tanner Jones combined to rush for 281 yards and score four touchdowns as Bangor improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Oesterle had 175 yards and Jones three TDs in a game the Cardinals led 14-0 at halftime.
Oesterle leads the area in rushing yards with 730 and rushing touchdowns with 10.
RIVER FALLS FLEXES MUSCLES: The Wildcats (3-2, 3-0) stayed at the top of the MVC by scoring twice in the first quarter and twice more in the second on the way to a 42-14 win over Central.
The RiverHawks (3-2, 1-2) were within 28-14 before River Falls scored the last two TDs. Central quarterback Mason Herlitzke passed for 198 yards and rushed for 86 while completing five passes for 114 yards and two TDs to Jackson Warren.
HOLMEN BREAKS THROUGH: The Vikings picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion by rushing for 333 yards and scoring 49 points in the first half against Tomah.
Holmen (1-4, 1-2) ended up winning 56-20 behind Luke LeClaire’s 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a TD pass to Max LeClaire.
MEMORABLE NIGHT FOR WICK, BROSINSKI, DE SOTO: Senior running back Aiden Brosinski rushed for 22 yards and scored five touchdowns to help coach Ev Wick tie a school record during a 38-6 win over Hillsboro.
Brosinski’s game was the biggest of any area player on Friday, and the victory was No. 136 for Wick, who tied the legendary Bob Schulz for football coaching wins at De Soto.
Brosinski has rushed for 540 yards and nine touchdowns for the Pirates (4-1, 3-0), who are tied with Highland (5-0, 3-0) for first place in the Ridge and Valley. Those teams play at Highland on Oct. 1.