High school football: Weekend recap

“Bonner and those guys just blew up and got those rushing yards,” Wallace said. “They did really well. They were putting up the jukes and dropping hammers, and if the line wasn’t able to pick up a safety, they were able to get by him.”

But they didn’t spend the entire night running over defenders. They followed holes opened up by Wallace and his buddies up front, who knew they’d have their hands full with Logan defensive lineman Martell Owens.

“It was tough getting him out of there, with a double team or without one,” Wallace said. “I think Trevor Fink did a great job the times he took him on himself. Another big focus was us getting up to the linebackers, and I think we did that.”

AQUINAS ROLLS AGAIN: The Blugolds remained undefeated with another one-sided Coulee Conference victory.

Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer completed 10 of 12 passes for 207 yards, four touchdowns and one interception as Aquinas (5-0, 3-0) cruised past Westby 57-6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Blugolds are averaging 50 points per game with a showdown coming up Friday against Arcadia (4-0, 3-0), which is the only remaining undefeated team in the conference.

That game kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.