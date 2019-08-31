BLAIR — Blair-Taylor High School football coach Andy Nehring had seen the tape and the Week 1 box score. He knew his team would have to stop Auburndale dual-threat quarterback Cooper Weinfurter, who threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and added 106 yards and two more scores in the season-opener, if the Wildcats were to start the season 2-0 — something they haven’t done since 2011 when they finished the regular season undefeated.
But Blair-Taylor couldn’t slow Weinfurter, let alone stop him, Friday night on its home field. The senior completed 12 of his 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt for a score to hand the Wildcats a 52-14 loss.
“He’s just a good athlete,” Nehring said. “He’s probably the best quarterback we’ll see all season.”
While Weinfurter found openings, Blair-Taylor’s workhorse, running back Matthew Brandenburg, had no room to run. Brandenburg was bottled up for 69 yards — 20 of which came late in the fourth quarter — on 16 carries. Unable to establish the ground game early, the Wildcats (1-1) went 3-and-out on their first three possessions, and their fourth ended with a Cain Fremstad interception.
The Apaches (2-0) wasted no time in capitalizing on Blair-Taylor’s slow start; Weinfurter found Dylan Paun for 56 yards on a seam route their first play from scrimmage to set the tone for Auburndale’s offense, which scored on each of its first three possessions. With 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first quarter, the Apaches led 21-0.
“I think we kind of underestimated them coming into it,” Brandenburg said. “They just outworked us this game.”
“We’ve talked a lot about setting the tone at the beginning of the game,” Nehring added. “I think a lot of credit needs to go to Auburndale.”
The Wildcats seemed to shrug off their sluggish start, though, forcing a safety after Fremstad’s INT and scoring on the ensuing possession via a Fremstad 12-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Steien. Fremstad, who split time at quarterback with Matthew Waldera, completed 8 of 15 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns and threw two interceptions, the latter of which came on a last-second heave to end the first half.
But Auburndale immediately responded. Weinfurter led back-to-back scoring drives, both of which were capped off touchdown runs by the senior quarterback, to firmly put the Apaches ahead 35-8 with 1:26 left in the half.
Still, Weinfurter wasn’t finished in the half.
After forcing another Blair-Taylor three-and-out on the ensuing possession, Weinfurter took a short punt 37 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown, extending his team’s lead to 42-8. He then flashed his ball skills on defense, picking off Fremstad to end the half.
The Apaches scored twice more in the second half before Blair-Taylor found the end zone for the game’s final score — an 8-yard touchdown pass from Fremstad to Waldera — late in the fourth quarter.
Logan Shramek added 30 yards on six carries for Blair-Taylor. Kyle Peterson led Auburndale on the ground with 127 yards and a touchdown. Paun added 91 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Even with a lopsided defeat, Nehring and his team won’t hang their heads.
“It’s a measuring stick for us,” Nehring said. “We want to be like them some day. It’s an opportunity for us to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a lot of growing to do.’”
The Wildcats host Cochrane-Fountain City (1-1) at 7 p.m. next week to open their Dairyland Conference schedule.