High school football: West Salem happy to be back in the game

“Our kids are pretty fired up right now,” Jehn said. “We came off of eight virtual practices that were a lot of film study, teaching and sending kids to do some exercises, some activities.

“We were making the best of the situation, and that Day 1 back in full pads, we really did go back to the beginning and working on some basic fundamentals.”

West Salem joins De Soto in a return to football this week. The Pirates are scheduled to host Onalaska Luther (1-1) in their first game on Friday.

Jehn said virtual practices were conducted out of three classrooms and shared via Zoom. Players and coaches met as a team and broke out into position groups for more specific instruction.

“I applaud our staff for figuring this out because we met with kids just about every day we were shut down,” Jehn said. “I feel like we kept them engaged, but I also think we were hitting our limit of being able to do that, so it’s good to get back on the field.

“While I was happy with what we were ably to do, it was also a very trying time for football in that regard.”

West Salem is coming off its first winless season since 1987 and will have to get up to speed against a team that has played two games. The Hilltoppers opened with a victory at Tomah and lost a home game to Edgar last week.

