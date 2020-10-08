High school football: West Salem happy to be back in the game

WEST SALEM — Second chances aren’t always provided, but that’s all West Salem High School football coach Justin Jehn has wanted for his coaching staff and players.
The Panthers were on track to open the season against Onalaska on Sept. 25 before concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic shut their season down about a week before that first kickoff.
Jehn hoped the decision was temporary, and it appears that it was. During a delayed season that has included plenty of ups and downs for everyone involved, West Salem is ready to go a couple of weeks later.
The Panthers are scheduled to begin their season Friday at Onalaska (1-1) after being allowed back on their practice field Thursday to continue preparation in the preferred way: in pads, running plays and fine-tuning formations.
“One message to the team last week was that you very rarely get a second chance at something,” Jehn said. “We talked about believing in second chances. If you weren’t having fun those first two weeks, have fun this time. If you didn’t put forth the effort you wanted to, fix that this time.
“Every practice we have or game we play could be our last, so there is a lot of excitement around what we are doing.”
After many days of virtual practices that last about 90 minutes each, Jehn said getting the players back on the field Thursday changed the atmosphere instantly. The Panthers might have had to start over with some things, but having that luxury was appreciated.
“Our kids are pretty fired up right now,” Jehn said. “We came off of eight virtual practices that were a lot of film study, teaching and sending kids to do some exercises, some activities.
“We were making the best of the situation, and that Day 1 back in full pads, we really did go back to the beginning and working on some basic fundamentals.”
West Salem joins De Soto in a return to football this week. The Pirates are scheduled to host Onalaska Luther (1-1) in their first game on Friday.
Jehn said virtual practices were conducted out of three classrooms and shared via Zoom. Players and coaches met as a team and broke out into position groups for more specific instruction.
“I applaud our staff for figuring this out because we met with kids just about every day we were shut down,” Jehn said. “I feel like we kept them engaged, but I also think we were hitting our limit of being able to do that, so it’s good to get back on the field.
“While I was happy with what we were ably to do, it was also a very trying time for football in that regard.”
West Salem is coming off its first winless season since 1987 and will have to get up to speed against a team that has played two games. The Hilltoppers opened with a victory at Tomah and lost a home game to Edgar last week.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!