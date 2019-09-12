WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School football team was going to be challenged more this season than it has in its recent past no matter what happened.
The Panthers have enjoyed plenty of success over the last two decades — two losing records over the past 15 seasons — and have become accustomed to that. They have also worked very hard to maintain that success.
But the holes going into this season were a little bigger, and there may not have been quite as much experience on the field this fall.
West Salem takes an 0-3 record into Friday night’s nonconference home game against Lake Mills (2-1) and has had to make some changes in what it does the first three weeks.
But the Panthers, who have won 106 games since 2004, have also shown that they can’t be counted out of anything in losses to G-E-T, Ellsworth and Holmen.
What they have to do is limit the big plays like those that were allowed in all three losses.
“The big plays are demoralizing,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said after a 25-7 loss to Holmen. “But I think some of that falls on us coaching up the kids a little better on what we are seeing defensively. Giving up plays like we have makes what we are trying to do harder, of course.”
G-E-T had scoring plays of 66 and 60 yards in beating West Salem 14-6 to open the season. Ellsworth returned two interceptions to the end zone, and Holmen’s Jaedon Abraham ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown last week.
What followed against the Vikings was actually a pretty solid performance. The Panthers didn’t move the ball the way they wanted to, but they held a slight advantage in time of possession and put together a nice drive after the kick return to take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.
Holmen needed 45 attempts to rush for 209 yards in the triple option. West Salem was physical against a team that is as physical as it ever was.
Jehn switched junior quarterback Justin Barney to receiver, and replaced Barney with sophomore Noah LaFleur, who completed three passes for 45 yards to Barney and a nice 19-yard touchdown pass to Austin Sevier.
“Justin Barney is a dynamic player, and I thought we needed a little boost at receiver,’ Jehn said. “I think he gave that to us. He gives us another threat on the field.
“Noah is young, but I tell you what, he’s a competitor, and I think we are going to be happy with that switch going forward.”
West Salem will have to run the ball better moving forward and may have to lean more on senior Therrick Roberts, who gained 100 yards against the Red Hawks but didn’t play against Ellsworth and carried 10 times for 17 yards against Holmen.
Senior lineman Dawson Frydenlund — all 6-foot-4, 270 pounds of him — was also on crutches after an injury to his right leg took him off the field in the second half last week.
Getting back on track against the L-Cats — they beat Onalaska 24-23 last week — won’t be easy, but this is a team that is still creating its identity.