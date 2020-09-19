High school football: West Salem ready to reveal new identity

"I'll do whatever they want me to do," said LaFleur, who passed for 542 yards and rushed for 154 over eight games in an offense that scored just 78 points (8.7 per game) all season. "I'm definitely up for that role (of quarterback) and the responsibility that comes with it, but if the coaches think a younger quarterback fits better, I'll do everything I can at whatever position they want me to play."

Sophomore Brett McConkey also took snaps at Monday's practice and could be that player. Jehn said one of the things he decided to do this season was simplify the game plan — both as the result of limited practice time and an anticipated benefit for whomever plays quarterback.

While that decision will be a big one, the success that awaits will be formed on the performance of the offensive line led by seniors Nathan Gribble and Ethan Hager. Jehn said the increased numbers have also allowed for increased competition for the other spots.

"I think adding a sophomore class like we have really allows us to have some depth in places we haven't had depth in for a few years," Jehn said. "That will give us some flexibility."

As the new roster works to create its own identity, Jehn wants it to use last season as motivation on some level. Some of the players contributing now were also part of what happened a year ago.

"I think they understand the rough patch we had last year, certainly," Jehn said. "I think it does motivate them and did during the offseason. I also think the uniqueness of what we are going through right now adds to that and helps flush out last year a little bit and maybe have a little more focus."

