High school football: West Salem ready to reveal new identity

WEST SALEM — The excitement that accompanied Monday's football practice behind West Salem Elementary School was tempered by an unappealing announcement just two days later.
A delayed season that had just begun was already being shut down.
The decision to move all co-curricular activities to virtual mode wasn't really anticipated in a school that brought students back for in-person learning Monday after spending two weeks in virtual learning.
"It was a surprise — to an extent," West Salem High School coach Justin Jehn said. "Some would say the writing was on the wall, but we anticipated the possibility of being on and off this season."
Although that means the opening game against Onalaska is now off, it doesn't mean the Panthers are done with football.
Jehn said his players remained positive about getting to play at some point this season, and he shares that feeling.
The Panthers certainly have a lot to play for after an 0-9 performance in 2019 marked the program's first winless season in 32 years. That served as pretty good motivation for a group of players ready to start the turnaround.
With pandemic restrictions alive and well throughout the summer, players planned times to work together and prepare for the season.
"We would be out here (at the practice field) or go to the game field," junior running back/linebacker CJ McConkey said. "We would play some seven-on-seven and have some fun.
"It was a chance for all of us to get on the same page. We had 20-something of us out there one night, and I really feel like we built some team chemistry that way."
Jehn believes that summer camaraderie will do nothing but help his team once it gets on the field again.
"I think that time they spent getting out from under coaches and just playing the game," the coach said, "can renew the passion that exists for it."
The Panthers really only lost their way during the middle of last season. A 14-6 loss to rival G-E-T — an eventual winner of two WIAA Division 5 playoff games — was followed by defeats at the hands of Ellsworth and Holmen, but they weren't one-sided contests.
A four-game stretch of scoring 13 points and getting shut out twice was tough, but West Salem still closed out the season by pushing Central in a 26-25 loss.
The experience gained by quarterback Noah LaFleur as a sophomore was important because he still has two seasons to lead the team if he remains at the position. His athleticism could facilitate a change, but he is comfortable as the quarterback.
"I'll do whatever they want me to do," said LaFleur, who passed for 542 yards and rushed for 154 over eight games in an offense that scored just 78 points (8.7 per game) all season. "I'm definitely up for that role (of quarterback) and the responsibility that comes with it, but if the coaches think a younger quarterback fits better, I'll do everything I can at whatever position they want me to play."
Sophomore Brett McConkey also took snaps at Monday's practice and could be that player. Jehn said one of the things he decided to do this season was simplify the game plan — both as the result of limited practice time and an anticipated benefit for whomever plays quarterback.
While that decision will be a big one, the success that awaits will be formed on the performance of the offensive line led by seniors Nathan Gribble and Ethan Hager. Jehn said the increased numbers have also allowed for increased competition for the other spots.
"I think adding a sophomore class like we have really allows us to have some depth in places we haven't had depth in for a few years," Jehn said. "That will give us some flexibility."
As the new roster works to create its own identity, Jehn wants it to use last season as motivation on some level. Some of the players contributing now were also part of what happened a year ago.
"I think they understand the rough patch we had last year, certainly," Jehn said. "I think it does motivate them and did during the offseason. I also think the uniqueness of what we are going through right now adds to that and helps flush out last year a little bit and maybe have a little more focus."
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
