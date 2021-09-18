High school football: West Salem's defense solid yet again in win over Sparta

SPARTA — Justin Jehn was a little worried that his West Salem High School football team might come out flat on Friday night.
The Panthers started slow in last week’s win over Logan, and some extra pregame time at Sparta had the West Salem coach concerned about a repeat.
“But CJ (McConkey) stepped up and talked with the guys a couple times before the game, refocusing us,” Jehn said. “And we just talked about our goal this week is to be 1-0, and he continued to maintain that focus despite a little delay before the game.”
It paid off.
On the opening possession, the Panthers’ defense stopped the Spartans behind the line of scrimmage on back-to-back plays before senior defensive back Zack Niemeier broke up a third-down pass to force a quick punt.
That set the tone for yet another impressive defensive performance against an offense that had averaged 50 points over its previous three games, and it led to another win for West Salem.
The Panthers limited Sparta to 208 yards of offense and came away with three turnovers, while their passing game came alive to help them earn a 33-7 MVC win on Friday night.
“It’s just our defensive mentality, pretty much,” said McConkey, who helped his team improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. “... We’re going to do whatever we want on defense, and we’re not going to let anybody stop us. We’re going to do what we can every time.”
The Spartans (3-2, 2-1) had a net of -2 yards on their first two possessions, but there were moments West Salem, which has allowed only 14 points over its four wins, certainly would have liked to have had back.
Sparta sophomore quarterback Thomas Laufenberg connected with junior wideout Layden Ott on a deep ball for a 57-yard score, and the Spartans had one drive in each half that entered the red zone.
But the Panthers held firm on both of those possessions, the first of which helped keep the momentum in their favor.
After junior quarterback Brett McConkey found junior wide receiver Brennan Kennedy on a fourth-and-4 for a 19-yard touchdown to give West Salem a 6-0 late in the first quarter, Sparta’s offense found soft spots on the edges of the defense to move the ball up the field.
On the 10th play of the drive, senior running back Nick Kent picked up 11 yards to take the Spartans inside the Panthers’ 15.
But Laufenberg threw an incomplete pass, CJ McConkey stopped a jet sweep to junior wideout Carson Kelsey for a 5-yard loss, and pressure forced another incomplete pass. Senior Chris Jacobs then attempted a 35-yard field goal, but it was wide left.
“When they got in the red zone, we just kind of locked down,” McConkey said. “... We’ve just really got to do our job and focus up and go get the ball again.”
Five plays later, Brett McConkey hit Niemeier on a slant, and the senior stiff-armed one defender before taking off for a 63-yard touchdown to extend West Salem’s lead to 12-0 with 8 minutes, 18 seconds left in the second quarter.
McConkey completed 15 of his 18 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.
“Real good to see Brett sort of take the next step in his accuracy and getting downfield,” Jehn said. “Moving in the pocket, too, was actually something we worked on this week, so to see him incorporate that into some of those throws, that’s what we needed to take the next step.”
“I’m just getting more experienced, seeing what guys are doing, being able to anticipate faster what’s going on,” McConkey added. “Seeing openings that I wasn’t seeing before.”
McConkey was able to spread the ball around, too.
Niemeier had four catches for 68 yards, while Kennedy, who left the game in the third quarter with an injury, had five catches for 49 yards. Junior Chris Calico, senior Jack Hehli, junior Andy Johnson and CJ McConkey all had at least one catch.
And the Panthers were still able to run the ball.
After Laufenberg fumbled on the first play of Sparta’s next possession, CJ McConkey took a speed option pitch for a 39-yard touchdown, his first of two scores. And Brett McConkey capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive late in the second quarter with a 4-yard TD run that put West Salem in front 26-7 at the half.
Brett McConkey finished with 17 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, while CJ McConkey had 15 carries for 86 yards to go with his two scores.
The Spartans had two promising possessions in the second half, but the first ended with an interception by Calico and the other ended on downs inside the Panthers’ 15.
“They are extremely sound year in and year out,” Sparta coach Adam Dow said. “I honestly feel that their (defensive) coordinator (Bob Gorniak) is one of the best in the conference.
“It’s one of those that you know that, no matter really what you draw up, they’re going to have a good scheme. And if you see some success, they’re going to adapt to it.”
Laufenberg finished 6-of-15 passing for 96 yards — all of which came in the first half — a touchdown and an interception while adding 52 yards on the ground, but the Spartans totaled just 61 yards in the second half.
West Salem will look to stay perfect next week when it hosts Onalaska, while Sparta will try to rebound at Holmen.
