High school football: West Salem's Nathan Gribble named to AP All-State second team

If the West Salem High School football team needed a yard this season, it wasn't too difficult to determine where the Panthers were going with the ball.
All one likely had to do was find No. 56, the jersey belonging to 6-foot-5, 290 pound Nathan Gribble.
More often than not, West Salem ran behind the senior offensive lineman in big situations, and Gribble cleared a path for whomever was running the ball nearly every time.
Gribble's play earned him a spot on The Associated Press Wisconsin All-State second team.
Although Gribble, who is committed to Minnesota State-Mankato, was the only Coulee Region player to be named to either the first or second team, Onalaska seniors Colton Hougom (offensive line), Albert Romero (running back) and Hudson Weber (wide receiver), De Soto junior Josh Boardman (defensive end) and Blair-Taylor senior Matthew Brandenburg (running back) were honorable mention selections.
Support Local Journalism
Muskego senior safety Hunter Wohler was unanimously chosen as the state player of the year for the second consecutive season, and Edgar coach Jerry Sinz was chosen as the coach of the year.
Gribble helped West Salem, which finished last season at 0-9, bounce back and post a 3-1 record this year. The Panthers' lone loss came in their season opener — a 15-13 defeat at Onalaska — before they beat Tomah, Aquinas and Nekoosa all by at least 14 points.
Behind Gribble and the rest of the offensive line, West Salem rushed for 158.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. In their final two games, the Panthers combined for 458 yards on the ground to go along with seven scores.
Hougom, Romero and Weber led the way for an Onalaska offense that put up 37.1 points per game and 52.3 points per game over its final four contests. Romero rushed for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns on 117 carries in seven games, while Weber hauled in 24 catches for 560 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games to help the Hilltoppers win their final four games and finish 6-2.
Boardman led De Soto with 61 total tackles, including eight for loss. He had 1½ sacks and forced one fumble in five games.
Brandenburg finished his career at Blair-Taylor with program records for career rushing attempts (676), career rushing yards (3,816) and career rushing touchdowns (35). This season, he ran for 862 yards and 14 touchdowns on 163 carries to help the Wildcats finish 8-0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!