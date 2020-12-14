High school football: West Salem's Nathan Gribble named to AP All-State second team

If the West Salem High School football team needed a yard this season, it wasn't too difficult to determine where the Panthers were going with the ball.

All one likely had to do was find No. 56, the jersey belonging to 6-foot-5, 290 pound Nathan Gribble.

More often than not, West Salem ran behind the senior offensive lineman in big situations, and Gribble cleared a path for whomever was running the ball nearly every time.

Gribble's play earned him a spot on The Associated Press Wisconsin All-State second team.

Although Gribble, who is committed to Minnesota State-Mankato, was the only Coulee Region player to be named to either the first or second team, Onalaska seniors Colton Hougom (offensive line), Albert Romero (running back) and Hudson Weber (wide receiver), De Soto junior Josh Boardman (defensive end) and Blair-Taylor senior Matthew Brandenburg (running back) were honorable mention selections.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Muskego senior safety Hunter Wohler was unanimously chosen as the state player of the year for the second consecutive season, and Edgar coach Jerry Sinz was chosen as the coach of the year.