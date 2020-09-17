High school football: Westby aiming for more balance on offense

With a wealth of experience returning, Hulst has confidence in his team.

“I don’t think we have a huge, standout stud necessarily, but I think we have a good core group of guys that are fairly athletic,” Hulst said.

Ellefson, with one season under his belt, expects himself to be more efficient this year. He said the game started to slow down at the end of last season as he learned how to read defenses. Hulst hopes his quarterback will be more accurate — Ellefson completed 45% of his passes and threw six interceptions last year — while also making an impact with his legs.

But Ellefson will be without his top two targets from 2019: Joe Armbruster and Davontae Spears, who combined for 51 catches for 815 yards and four touchdowns.

Jorgenson, who was a member of the Westby 1,600-meter relay team that finished third at the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet, could help open things up by being effective on the ground, as could junior Cade Fleming, who missed last season with an injury.

And Ellefson will still have options on the outside. Hulst expects seniors Gavin Bergdahl and Jack Nelson to play important roles at receiver, and Ellefson said he has meshed well with junior Prince Preston.