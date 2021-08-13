High school football: Westby counting on experienced players helping younger ones

“As far as the expectations for this year, meeting with the guys on Day 1 of practice, I just told them, our only goal and focus should be to win a game right now,” Hulst said. “We just want to start with winning a game, and if we can do that we’ll move on to a new goal, which is to win another game. Usually we have a bigger thought process and bigger goals, like, ‘Hey we want to compete in conference,’ and this and that. But I think now, it’s a lot of going back to a more simple and straightforward approach with a smaller group and a younger team.”

A handful of experienced varsity hands will be expected to help elevate the young Norsemen.

Senior Dylan Nottestad, a 2020 All-Tribune honoree, led Westby in tackles (27) from his position on the defensive line during last year’s five-game season. Nottestad also anchors the Norsemen’s offensive line, which collectively aspires to maintain a clean pocket for senior quarterback Dillon Ellefson.

Senior wide receiver Grant McCauley returns as Ellefson’s favorite target in the passing game. The 6-foot-2 senior caught four of Ellefson’s six passing touchdowns a season ago, along with a team-high 181 receiving yards.

With an admitted shortage of senior leadership this fall, Hulst continues to lean on the upperclassmen that he does have on the field.