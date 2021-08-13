High school football: Westby counting on experienced players helping younger ones

It’s not uncommon for small-school football programs to experience ups and downs over time. Some years, you’re senior heavy. Other years, it’s time to rebuild.
Entering this season, Westby High School can be counted among the latter, but graduation of former upperclassmen isn’t necessarily the main culprit in the Norsemen’s case.
“I’ve talked to some other coaches and ADs in the area. Our numbers are down. We’ve got about 10 fewer kids than we’d normally have,” Westby coach Andy Hulst said. “I don’t know if you attribute that to COVID stuff or to anything else, but I think that’s kind of a trend with a lot of schools, at least a lot of smaller schools in the area. And like I said, I’m not 100 percent sure why that is, but that’s made it a challenge in terms of organizing practice.
“We have to move five, six sophomores up. We have to move a freshman up. And we’ve never really had to do that before. That all makes it a lot harder.”
And that, of course, has had an impact on Westby’s season expectations, which, coming off the back of an irregular, winless fall campaign in 2020, were already muted to begin with.
That isn’t to suggest that the Norsemen aren’t equipped with upper-class talent, because they are. But this is an admittedly light year, Hulst said.
“As far as the expectations for this year, meeting with the guys on Day 1 of practice, I just told them, our only goal and focus should be to win a game right now,” Hulst said. “We just want to start with winning a game, and if we can do that we’ll move on to a new goal, which is to win another game. Usually we have a bigger thought process and bigger goals, like, ‘Hey we want to compete in conference,’ and this and that. But I think now, it’s a lot of going back to a more simple and straightforward approach with a smaller group and a younger team.”
A handful of experienced varsity hands will be expected to help elevate the young Norsemen.
Senior Dylan Nottestad, a 2020 All-Tribune honoree, led Westby in tackles (27) from his position on the defensive line during last year’s five-game season. Nottestad also anchors the Norsemen’s offensive line, which collectively aspires to maintain a clean pocket for senior quarterback Dillon Ellefson.
Senior wide receiver Grant McCauley returns as Ellefson’s favorite target in the passing game. The 6-foot-2 senior caught four of Ellefson’s six passing touchdowns a season ago, along with a team-high 181 receiving yards.
With an admitted shortage of senior leadership this fall, Hulst continues to lean on the upperclassmen that he does have on the field.
“They’ve been good leaders,” he said. “They’ve been good at leading by example and being vocal, as well, which is sometimes hard to find at the high school level. They’re holding guys accountable, and I think they’ve done a nice job.”
The true strength of Westby’s offense will again be found in the running game, with junior running back Garrett Vatland returning after averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game last fall. Vatland led the Norsemen with six rushing touchdowns — and seven overall — as a sophomore.
The pieces are there for Westby. There’s talent on the field.
Many of Westby’s senior starters will see significant playing time on both side of the ball. That said, Hulst also acknowledged that depth is not a strength of this year’s team, with so many other players preparing for their first taste of varsity football.
Still, Hulst has narrowed the focus of his young team. His expectations are simple.
Priority 1? Win a game. The rest will take care of itself.
“The guy who’ve been here, they understand where we’re at, and they’re tired of losing, as well, and the last couple of years for them have been difficult,” Hulst said. “I know they want to get the season off right, and hopefully we can get a win Week 1 and get a little momentum going.”