SPARTA — The breaks of the game weren’t kind to the Westby High School football team in the third quarter Friday at Sparta’s Memorial Park.
After a long touchdown pass, the Spartans seized the momentum with a kickoff return touchdown, a turnover and another score to take the lead and capture all the momentum heading into the fourth quarter on a rainy, cool night.
But the Norsemen kept their composure, made crucial plays down the stretch — including a two-point conversion pass that proved to be the deciding points — and emerged with a 27-26 nonconference win in a wild, back-and-forth game.
Westby took the ball at its own 38-yard line with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and proceeded to go on an 11-play drive — including a 12-yard completion on fourth-and-10 — that ended with a 2-yard TD plunge by senior running back Ryan Daines.
After missing two of three point-after tries earlier in the game, Westby coach Andy Hulst sent the offense out to try to take the lead with 3:13 left.
“I just felt like, at that time, it was a good time to try to win the game. Even if we tied it, we’re going to have to score again anyway, so we could put some pressure on them,” Hulst said. “It’s a nonconference game, so just go for it.”
Senior quarterback Alex Gluch admitted he was nervous for the two-point try. Westby used a timeout after lining up for the conversion attempt and Hulst changed the play he originally called.
The ensuing call — a pass to senior receiver Nolan Rux, who made a quick in-and-out cut to get open toward the Westby sideline — essentially put the game in Gluch’s hands.
“I’m like, ‘This is the biggest throw of my life so far,’” Gluch said. “You just have to slow it down, think to yourself, ‘It’s just another throw.’ No matter how big it is, just downplay it.”
Gluch threw a strike where only Rux could catch it and he hauled it in to ignite a celebration on Westby’s sideline. But the job wasn’t finished yet, and the Spartans (1-1) gave themselves a chance deep inside Norsemen territory on their final drive of the game.
A bad kickoff gave Sparta the ball at their 42, and a roughing the passer penalty after an 8-yard catch had the Spartans rolling. Senior running back Bryce Edwards punched through the line for 9 more yards, but after an incomplete pass, two Westby defensive linemen got their helmets and shoulder pads on the ball just as Edwards received the third-down handoff. He fumbled, and Daines recovered to allow Westby to salt away the win.
It was an unfitting end to a stellar night for Edwards, who had 117 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, to go along with a strong showing at his inside linebacker spot.
“He’s a senior captain, and he’s playing like it right now,” Sparta first-year Adam Dow said. “He’s running very, very hard. He wants the ball, he wants that responsibility.”
However, Daines was the rock for Westby both on the ground and as a receiver. He had 143 yards and a score as a rusher, and added 69 receiving yards and two TDs through the air, including a 63-yard catch-and-run in which he broke a tackle at the 10-yard mark and rumbled the rest of the way untouched.
Edwards’ performance was aided by junior quarterback Cole Wisniewski, who had 66 yards and two touchdowns, including a 48-yard scamper up the middle after he handled a low snap.
Sparta took its first lead — 20-19 — after sophomore Corbin Hauser scooped up a bouncing kickoff and took it up the right sideline for an 85-yard score. Then junior Ethan Krueger forced a fumble on Westby’s next play from scrimmage, and Wisniewski finished the drive with a QB sneak from the 1 to go up seven with 14.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But a missed extra point followed, and it proved to be enough of a window for Westby to come away with a win.
“It was back-and-forth the whole time,” Daines said. “We knew we were down one score, so we just tried to keep the guys up, knowing we just needed the get the ball back and drive again.”