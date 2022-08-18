High school football: Westby pounces early, routs Richland Center

WESTBY -- Before Westby High School took the field for its season opener, football coach Andy Hulst instructed his captains to receive the opening kickoff if they won the pregame coin toss.

"We wanted the ball," Hulst said. "If you can get a team in a hole right away, it gets the momentum going."

Hulst's plan worked to perfection -- Westby won the toss, sophomore Anders Stakston returned the opening kick to the Hornets' 48-yard line, and eight plays later, senior Garrett Vatland plunged into the end zone to hand the Norsemen a lead they never relinquished.

Westby scored touchdowns on its first four offensive drives and cruised to a 41-0 victory over Richland Center at home. Vatland scored three touchdowns in the first half, and the Norsemen defense surrendered only 122 yards while forcing three turnovers.

"The first quarter can really set the tone for a game, so I'm glad we came out strong," Vatland said. "Especially for the first game of the year, we really set the tone."

The backfield duo of Vatland and junior Rhett Stenslien stole the spotlight, combining for nearly 80% of Westby's total yards and five touchdowns. Vatland rushed for 84 yards and had 89 receiving yards, leading the Norsemen in both categories.

Stenslien scored both of his touchdowns on the first play of a drive, streaking for a 50-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter and capping the scoring with a 34-yard reception just after halftime.

Senior Bo Milutnovich didn't have to throw much in his debut as Westby's starting quarterback as the Norsemen rushed for three first-quarter touchdowns to take command of the game. Milutnovich found the end zone on an 8-yard keeper with 1:36 left in the opening quarter, pushing the lead to 20-0.

"He had some nice throws on the run, and he had some nice little dump-off passes," Hulst said. "He took care of the ball, he made good decisions, kept his cool, and he's got the big-play ability."

Milutnovich completed six of his 11 pass attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed on the defensive side, intercepting Richland Center's quarterback Andrew Puls in the third quarter. Vatland and Stenslien each recorded two tackles, and junior linebacker Joey Ellefson paced the defense with three tackles for loss.

The Hornets' offense entered the red zone on multiple occasions, but a stingy Westby defense and two costly fumbles kept the shutout in tact. Puls coughed up the ball on third-and-goal at the 1-yard line in the second quarter, resulting in a turnover and a touchback.

With a running clock for much of the second half, Westby was able to play some of its reserves and give its two-way players a rest.

The Norsemen won their season opener for the first time since 2018, and Milutnovich said Hulst made the team aware of the drought-breaking victory after the game.

"We haven't had a win in the first game in four or five years, and last time we did it, it was a good season," Milutnovich said, referring to the 2018 team that went 10-2 and won two playoff games. "We've been wanting to do that for the past four weeks.

Westby will travel to Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg for a nonconference game next Friday before its Coulee Conference opener at West Salem on Sept. 2.