High school football: Westcott ready to make an impact for Holmen

“My arm went a little numb after that one,” Westcott said with a smile. “I was just real excited to be out there and went for the ball the first chance I got.

“I was just out there because they gave me a chance, and I wanted to make the most of it.”

While the turnaround from most recent game to next gave Westcott plenty of time to get ready, that’s not the case for his coaches and teammates, who played their final game of last season on April 23.

Senior quarterback Luke LeClaire, who took over when Ryland Wall was injured during the first game of the spring, said the process has gone pretty well and been more of a continuation of what that group started.

“It was good to have that season, and I think we’re ahead of where we usually are at this point because it just happened,” said LeClaire, who rushed for 325 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 158 yards and three TDs. “I think there was a little concern with trying to replace seniors that we had (in a small time frame), but I think we’re all ready for this and excited about it.”