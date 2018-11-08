Holmen High School senior Tate Grass and Melrose-Mindoro senior Hunter Kastenschmidt lead the Coulee Region players honored by the WFCA with the all-region teams announced Thursday.
Grass, who will walk on to the University of Wisconsin program after graduating, was picked as a tight end and defensive end, while Kastenschmidt was selected as offensive and defensive lineman.
Other selected — the state was divided into four regions and players separated into large and small divisions — offensively are Central's Johnny Davis (quarterback), Jordan Davis (wide receiver), Alec Morris (line), Holmen's Caleb Butler (line), Brookwood's Bucky Dwyer (line), Bangor's Grant Manke (line), Prairie du Chien's Grant Martin (line), Gavin Gillitzer (quarterback) and Tyler Smock (running back), West Salem's Brendan Holt (running back).
Defensive selections included Aquinas' Bryce Lee (line), Central's David Hayden (back), Westby's Ryan Daines (end) and Ryan Knight (inside linebacker), Melrose-Mindoro's Landon Lockington (end), Sparta's Bryce Edwards (inside linebacker).