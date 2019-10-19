The WIAA has released the eight-team groupings for each division of the upcoming playoffs.
Pairings will be released by the WIAA on Saturday after coaches meet to discuss seeds.
Both of the Coulee Region's Division 2 qualifiers have been placed together. Holmen (6-3) and Central (5-4) are grouped with Hartford (9-0), Milton (8-1), Monona Grove (4-5), Oregon (4-5), Watertown (6-3) and Waunakee (8-1).
Hartford won the North Shore Conference and Milton won the Badger-South as the only conference champions in the bunch.
Onalaska (8-1) and Sparta (7-2) are also grouped together in Division 3, where they are joined by DeForest (9-0), McFarland (6-3), Monroe (5-4), Reedsburg (7-2), Sauk Prairie (6-3) and Stoughton (7-2).
The Hilltoppers won the MVC, and DeForest won the Badger-North.
Black River Falls (5-4) is the only local team in Divison 4, and its group includes Baldwin-Woodville (7-2), Freedom (9-0), Little Chute (5-4), Northland Pines (5-4), Osceola (6-3), Saint Croix Central (7-2) and Wrightstown (7-2).
Conference champs there include Baldwin-Woodville (Middle Border) and Freedom (North Eastern).
One group in Division 5 is loaded with Coulee Region teams. Aquinas (6-3) is joined by Arcadia (5-4), G-E-T (8-1), Prairie du Chien (7-2), Columbus (6-3), Marshall (2-7), New Glarus/Monticello (5-4) and Platteville (6-3).
The Red Hawks, who won the South Central, are the only conference champion in that group.
Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) is the area's lone Division 6 representative and is grouped with Benton/Scales Mound (7-1), Darlington (6-3), Lancaster (8-1), Mineral Point (9-0), Mondovi (9-0), Osseo-Fairchild (5-4) and Whitehall (4-5).
Mineral Point won the SWAL, while Mondovi won the Dunn-St. Croix.
Bangor (9-0) and Blair-Taylor (7-2) are in a Division 7 group with Augusta (6-3), Clear Lake (5-4), Eleva-Strum (6-3), Pepin/Alma (5-4), Turtle Lake (6-3) and Webster (4-4).
The Cardinals won the Scenic Bluffs, and the Wildcats emerged as champs in the Dairyland.
Sticking with Division 7, De Soto (7-2) and Cashton (5-4) are paired with Black Hawk/Warren (9-0), Highland (5-4), Ithaca (7-2), Potosi/Cassville (7-2), River Ridge (6-3) and Wauzeka/Seneca (6-3).
Ithaca won the Ridge and Valley and Black Hawk/Warren the Six Rivers.
The final Division 7 qualifier is Brookwood (7-2), which is matched with Burlington Catholic Central (5-4), Hilbert (9-0), Hillsboro (5-4), Oshkosh Lourdes (9-0), Randolph (7-2), Reedsville (5-4) and Rosholt (4-5).
Hilbert won the Big East and Oshkosh Lourdes the Trailways-Small.
Come back to lacrossetribune.com on Saturday to find out the first-round pairings.