The Onalaska High School football team was awarded a No 2 seed for the upcoming WIAA playoffs after winning the MVC championship on Friday.
The Hilltoppers (8-1) will host seventh-seeded Monroe (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday as part of its Division 3 bracket. Sparta (7-2) was awarded a No. 5 seed in the same quarter bracket and will travel to fourth-seeded Reedsburg (7-2) for its first-round game.
Central (5-4), which earned its Division 2 playoff spot by beating West Salem on Friday, is seeded sixth in Division 2 and heads to Milton (8-1), which won the Badger-South championship. Holmen (6-3) was given the fifth seed in the same group and travels to Watertown (6-3).
Aquinas (6-3) received a No. 4 seed in Division 5 and will host Platteville (6-3). The top seed in that quarter of the bracket, South Central Conference champ G-E-T (8-1) hosts eighth-seeded Marshall (2-7), second-seeded Prairie du Chien (8-1) hosts New Glarus/Monticello (5-4), and sixth-seeded Arcadia (5-4) heads to Columbus (6-3).
Black River Falls (5-4) is a seventh seed in Division 4 and opens at second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville (7-2), which won the Middle order Conference.
In Division 6, Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) is a No. 7 seed and traveling to second-seeded Mineral Point (9-0), the SWAL champion.
De Soto (7-2) is a No. 6 seed in Division 7 and headed to River Ridge (6-3) for its first-round game.
Scenic Bluffs Conference champion Bangor (9-0) received a No. 1 seed in a different Division 7 quarter-bracket and will host Webster (4-4). Blair-Taylor (7-2), which won the Dairyland Conference, is seeded second and hosts Augusta (6-3).
Brookwood (7-2) earned a No. 3 seed in another Division 7 quarter-bracket and hosts sixth-seeded Reedsville (5-4).