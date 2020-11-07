High school football: WIAA releases playoff pairings

Playoff football comes to the Coulee Region next weekend after the WIAA released its four-team groupings for its two-week postseason on Saturday morning.

All local teams learned their postseason fates after completing regular seasons on Friday night, and a few were awarded home games for Friday's first round.

Onalaska (3-2), which didn't play on Friday, earned a No. 1 seed in its Division 2 grouping and will host Portage (2-5) in a 7 p.m. kickoff. Tomah (4-2) was given the third seed in the same group and travels to Baraboo (6-1). The winners of those games square off Nov. 20 as the season concludes.

Prairie du Chien (3-3) was given a top seed in Division 4 and will host fourth-seeded Westby (0-4), while third-seeded Viroqua (1-5) heads to second-seeded Nekoosa (3-3).

Aquinas (3-3), which won its first three games and lost its next three, is seeded fourth in Division 5 and opens up at top-seeded Darlington (5-1). Third-seeded Melrose-Mindoro (4-2) is in the same group and plays Friday at second-seeded Lancaster (4-3).

Onalaska Luther (2-3) is a No. 1 seed in Division 5 and hosts fourth-seeded Osseo-Fairchild (1-6).