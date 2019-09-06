After Aquinas High School running back Will Cambio punched in his second rushing touchdown of Friday’s game against Fennimore at UW-La Crosse to cap off an 11-play, 60-yard touchdown drive and put the Blugolds up by seven early in the second quarter, fellow running back Aiden Lee bounced up and down the sidelines.
“That’s another one!” Lee yelled. “That’s another one!”
It might seem premature to strut that much confidence with only a seven-point lead and more than half the game to play, but maybe Lee saw the future.
Cambio found the end zone twice more in the first half — one on a 22-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Gavin Wetzel, the other on a 63-yard scamper — leading Aquinas to a 48-20 win to open SWAL play.
“I always knew Will had it in him,” Lee said. … “It was destined to happen.”
In addition to his four touchdowns, Cambio was the Blugolds’ leading rusher with 151 yards on 12 carries. Lee added 140 yards on 12 carries. The output more than doubled both of the backs’ season totals heading into Friday’s game — Cambio entered with 109 rushing yards and Lee 105.
“First of all, I love the kid (Cambio),” said Aquinas coach Tom Lee, whose team is 2-1 overall and 1-0 in its new conference. “And I love how he’s playing. He just plays so hard and with so much passion and energy.”
“It feels nice,” Cambio added, “but it wouldn’t be anything unless my line was good.”
That line paved the way for 448 total yards, 405 of which came on the ground. Meanwhile, Aquinas’ defense held the Golden Eagles (1-2, 0-1) to 267 yards of offense and had two interceptions, the first of which proved pivotal.
After Cambio’s second touchdown, Fennimore marched down the field on the ensuing possession and had the ball inside the Blugolds’ 20-yard line. But on third-and-14, Michael Lium intercepted a Jackson Millin pass at the 5. Then, Aquinas put together a 12-play, 95-yard touchdown drive — finished by Wetzel’s pass to Cambio — to go up 21-7 with 2:26 left in the half.
“That was huge,” Tom Lee said. … “We thought (Millin) threw a really nice ball and did some really good stuff. But I told the boys, ‘He might give you a chance, too. And if you get your hands on it, you got to make him pay.”
The Golden Eagles went three-and-out on their next drive, and the Blugolds took over on their own 44 with 1:12 left in the half. A sack on first down threatened to derail Aquinas’ hopes of tacking on another score before heading to the locker room, but Cambio found a crease and burst down the left sideline for his 63-yard score to extend the Blugolds’ lead to 27-7 at the half.
The teams traded scores to open the second half, and Fennimore showed life early in the fourth quarter, cutting Aquinas’ lead to 33-20 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Millin to Kellen Kenney. Millin finished the game 9-for-26 passing for 153 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
But the Blugolds answered on their next drive by turning again to Cambio and Lee. They went 71 yards in nine plays, and Lee finished the drive with his only score of the game, a 21-yard run, to firmly put Aquinas up 41-20 with 5:36 left in the game.
The Blugolds’ Evan Kujak intercepted Millin on the ensuing drive, and scored three plays later via a Wetzel 21-yard TD pass to Quinn Miskowski to bring the game to its final score.
Wetzel finished 2-for-2 passing for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Miskowski, in addition to his receiving touchdown, had 45 yards rushing and a touchdown.
With the win, Aquinas has won back to back games for the first time since 2015. The Blugolds play at Cuba City (1-2) at 7 p.m. next week.
