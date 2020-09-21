High school football: With multiple contributors returning, Sparta confident heading into season

SPARTA — In a season that will be marked by uncertainty — and the hampered offseason that preceded it — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, any returning experience is a luxury.
Such is the position of the Sparta High School football team.
Yes, the Spartans will be without quarterback/defensive back Cole Wisniewski, a standout on both sides of the ball who is now a linebacker at Division I North Dakota State, and five other all-MVC first- and second-teamers from last season.
But third-year coach Adam Dow has a considerable amount of talent back from a team that went 7-3 and was one game away from winning the conference a year ago — from running backs Nick Kent and Marcus Cox to weapons on the outside like seniors Corbin Hauser and Abe Edie. That’s not to mention multiple returning linemen.
A wealth of experience doesn’t automatically equate to success, of course, but Sparta’s expectations remain high.
“(We) have guys that can contribute, and you’ve seen what they can do, but not necessarily what they can do when all the weight relies and falls on their shoulders,” Dow said. “That’s what I’m really interested in seeing this year is what guys can step up and be those leaders.”
One such player is senior Brett Stuessel, who will take over at quarterback.
Stuessel said he learned a lot playing behind Wisniewski — namely how to read defenses — and Cox, a fellow senior, called his classmate a “natural born leader.” Add in his arm strength, and Stuessel should fit in well behind center.
“His favorite sport is baseball. This is his second sport; he’s a really good pitcher,” Dow said. “He’s a guy who can go out there, he can sling the ball, but he’s also athletic enough to make some plays. He isn’t the 4.4, 4.5 (second 40-yard dash) kid, but he’s a guy that can run away from people.”
Keeping teams honest with his legs will likely be key as Stuessel replaces Wisniewski, who rushed for a team-high 1,181 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, but the ground game won’t be solely dictated by the new signal-caller.
Kent burst onto the scene as a sophomore and rushed for 580 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 7 yards per carry. Cox was effective last season, too, particularly when Kent was injured in the first quarter of the Spartans’ Week 2 game at Westby and he filled in to the tune of 213 yards on 29 carries.
All will be running behind an experienced offensive line, led by seniors Madden Connelly and Fabian Sanchez.
“We’re very confident. We have a big, solid line out there,” said the 6-foot, 270-pound Sanchez. “I think that we lost some good players last year, but I think we also gained some good players. … We have Hayden Brueggeman and Caleb Wegner and Ryley Steinhoff and Dylan Smith and all them, so we’ve got a good group coming in.”
“This is going to be one of the stronger lines we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Dow added.
Sparta’s potency extends to the edge, too, which should further aid Stuessel’s transition.
Hauser led the team last season with 16 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns while also using his speed in the running game (226 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries). And the presence of Edie and fellow senior Matt Biever, who combined for 312 yards and five touchdowns on 22 catches, gives Stuessel a variety of options.
“They’re really fast, and they can make a play,” Stuessel said. “So if we get the ball to them, they’re going to do some damage.”
“We don’t really have any people on our team that have to carry the whole team,” Edie added. “It’s all spread out through every single player, every single position. That’s actually pretty nice.”
While Sparta’s offensive picture is clear, the team has holes to fill on defense. Edie will be stepping in for Wisniewski, the MVC’s Defensive Player of the Year, and the team will be without last season’s leading tackler and middle linebacker Austin Stuessel.
That brings Dow back full circle. He’s excited to see how his team rises to the occasion.
“That’s the No. 1 thing, I think that this situation — with COVID — has lent to us is that we’ve got a lot of hungry kids that understand that this is not a 10-game season,” Dow said. “This is a one game at a time, literally. We say we want to go 1-0? We want to go 1-0, and you can’t take your situation for granted.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!