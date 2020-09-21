High school football: With multiple contributors returning, Sparta confident heading into season

“This is going to be one of the stronger lines we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Dow added.

Sparta’s potency extends to the edge, too, which should further aid Stuessel’s transition.

Hauser led the team last season with 16 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns while also using his speed in the running game (226 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries). And the presence of Edie and fellow senior Matt Biever, who combined for 312 yards and five touchdowns on 22 catches, gives Stuessel a variety of options.

“They’re really fast, and they can make a play,” Stuessel said. “So if we get the ball to them, they’re going to do some damage.”

“We don’t really have any people on our team that have to carry the whole team,” Edie added. “It’s all spread out through every single player, every single position. That’s actually pretty nice.”

While Sparta’s offensive picture is clear, the team has holes to fill on defense. Edie will be stepping in for Wisniewski, the MVC’s Defensive Player of the Year, and the team will be without last season’s leading tackler and middle linebacker Austin Stuessel.

That brings Dow back full circle. He’s excited to see how his team rises to the occasion.

“That’s the No. 1 thing, I think that this situation — with COVID — has lent to us is that we’ve got a lot of hungry kids that understand that this is not a 10-game season,” Dow said. “This is a one game at a time, literally. We say we want to go 1-0? We want to go 1-0, and you can’t take your situation for granted.”

