High school football: With receiving corps reloading, Ayden Larson and Onalaska have no intention of slowing down

Odom said route running has been a focus for him this offseason as he gets ready to face corners who can match his speed. Skemp, meanwhile, has placed an emphasis on reading defenses and finding soft spots so that he can be a reliable outlet for Larson, a role that belonged to Weber and Peterson last season.

“It’s a new thing for me. It’s new plays that I’m learning this year,” Skemp said. “It’s probably going to be a challenge the first couple games, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Skemp’s size — at 6-5 and 215 pounds — and speed — Yashinsky said he nearly hit 23 mph on the team’s timing system this offseason — make him an all-around threat. And when paired with Odom, whom Yashinsky said teams will need to keep track of, Larson has good options.

But his options don’t stop there. Juniors Matty Burnette and Sy Smith and sophomore Adam Skifton are also expected to make an impact, and Larson said developing chemistry with the newer faces was crucial over the offseason.

“I like where we’re at right now,” Larson said. “Those guys are really talented. They really have a lot of potential, as well.”