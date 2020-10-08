High school sports: Holmen pushes fall schedules to spring

Tomah has played one game but is scheduled to host Reedsburg on Friday. Sparta has yet to play but has not indicated as of press time that it will change.

Kowalski said he would limit the football schedule to five games because of the overlap of alternative fall and traditional spring schedules. Playing five games means players would only be involved in, say, football and baseball or track and field, simultaneously for one week instead of at least two.

“I have the track coach on my staff, so that’s difficult, and I talked to (baseball coach Mark) Wall about what was acceptable to him,” Kowalski said. “I don’t want kids overlapping that long because it isn’t fair to the spring sports and isn’t healthy, so we will play five (games).”

The spring football schedule calls for a March 8 start date for practices and final games being played the week of May 3. First games can be played on March 24. Baseball, track and field and golf — all boys sports — begin practicing April 19.

The weather will mark another change for those making the switch. Instead of beginning in hot weather and easing into cooler temperatures, the season will likely begin with snow before moving into warmer temps.