High school sports: Holmen, Sparta push fall schedules to spring

It’s the second week of October, and the Holmen High School football team has practiced outside six times.

Sparta's situation was similar.

With each passing release of community numbers as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vikings and Spartans were running out of time for a fall season.

The same could be said for other Holmen sports like volleyball, which played two matches, and boys soccer, which has played three games.

So the announcement came Thursday that those sports will all be pushed back to alternative schedules in the spring for both schools rather than attempt to compete again this fall.

Holmen football coach Travis Kowalski expressed both disappointment and relief with the decision.

“Football is a fall sport, and everyone knows we’d like to play a rival like Onalaska,” he said. “It’s sad to not have that game and to know that nothing is guaranteed in the spring, either.

“But the uncertainty every week wasn’t easy.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Hilltoppers are playing this fall and take a 1-1 record into a Friday night home game against West Salem, which is playing its first game.