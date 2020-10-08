High school sports: Holmen, Sparta push fall schedules to spring

It’s the second week of October, and the Holmen High School football team has practiced outside six times.
Sparta's situation was similar.
With each passing release of community numbers as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vikings and Spartans were running out of time for a fall season.
The same could be said for other Holmen sports like volleyball, which played two matches, and boys soccer, which has played three games.
So the announcement came Thursday that those sports will all be pushed back to alternative schedules in the spring for both schools rather than attempt to compete again this fall.
Holmen football coach Travis Kowalski expressed both disappointment and relief with the decision.
“Football is a fall sport, and everyone knows we’d like to play a rival like Onalaska,” he said. “It’s sad to not have that game and to know that nothing is guaranteed in the spring, either.
“But the uncertainty every week wasn’t easy.”
The Hilltoppers are playing this fall and take a 1-1 record into a Friday night home game against West Salem, which is playing its first game.
Holmen and Sparta give Central and Logan additional opponents for the spring after both of those schools opted out of the fall schedule in August. Other possible opponents for those schools are Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North, which also opted for spring football very early.
Tomah has played one game but is scheduled to host Reedsburg on Friday.
Kowalski said he would limit the football schedule to five games because of the overlap of alternative fall and traditional spring schedules. Playing five games means players would only be involved in, say, football and baseball or track and field, simultaneously for one week instead of at least two.
“I have the track coach on my staff, so that’s difficult, and I talked to (baseball coach Mark) Wall about what was acceptable to him,” Kowalski said. “I don’t want kids overlapping that long because it isn’t fair to the spring sports and isn’t healthy, so we will play five (games).”
The spring football schedule calls for a March 8 start date for practices and final games being played the week of May 3. First games can be played on March 24. Baseball, track and field and golf — all boys sports — begin practicing April 19.
The weather will mark another change for those making the switch. Instead of beginning in hot weather and easing into cooler temperatures, the season will likely begin with snow before moving into warmer temps.
Acceptable and safe playing surfaces will also be at a premium, meaning field turf facilities at UW-La Crosse, Logan, G-E-T and Arcadia could come into play for many schools.
Games not played on those fields could get sloppy or even dangerous.
“It may be a lot like football was drawn up to be,” Kowalski said. “A muddy, sloppy mess. Practicing on it and having to play on any semblance of grass means we will have to get creative throughout the area.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
