High school sports: MSHSL brings football, volleyball back to fall

The MSHSL announced early Monday afternoon that it will reverse course and have a fall football season.

The decision followed a morning vote that also reinstated volleyball as a fall sport. Both sports were moved back to spring schedules the first week of August before a movement to change that began almost immediately and culminated with a special meeting Monday.

The football season will start practices on Sept. 28 and games on Oct. 9-10 with a six-week regular season. The regular season will be followed by a two-week postseason after the football motion passed by a 15-3 vote.

The volleyball season will also have a Sept. 28 start date for practices. The first day for competition will be Oct. 8 with an 11-week window to schedule 14 dual competitions.

This story will be updated.

