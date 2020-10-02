High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor wins football opener

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School football team built on two first-quarter touchdowns to score an 18-14 Dairyland Conference victory over Whitehall on Friday night.

The Wildcats (1-0) received two touchdown passes and one touchdown run from junior Cain Fremstad to take care of the Norse. Fremstad passed for 144 yards as Whitehall controlled the Wildcats’ running game to the tune of 46 rushing yards allowed on 29 attempts.

Matthew Brandenburg gained 28 of those yards on 13 carries.

Both of Fremstad’s touchdown passes came in the first quarter. He first connected on a 14-yard scoring strike to Matthew Waldera before hitting Alec Reismann for a 24-yarder later in the quarter.

Fremstad scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Pepin/Alma 21, Melrose-Mindoro 0

MELROSE — The Eagles scored all of their points in the second quarter to down the Mustangs.

Melrose-Mindoro had just 66 yards of total offense, and Pepin/Alma rushed for 205 yards, getting three touchdowns from Lane Wieczorek.