High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor wins football opener

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School football team built on two first-quarter touchdowns to score an 18-14 Dairyland Conference victory over Whitehall on Friday night.
The Wildcats (1-0) received two touchdown passes and one touchdown run from junior Cain Fremstad to take care of the Norse. Fremstad passed for 144 yards as Whitehall controlled the Wildcats’ running game to the tune of 46 rushing yards allowed on 29 attempts.
Matthew Brandenburg gained 28 of those yards on 13 carries.
Both of Fremstad’s touchdown passes came in the first quarter. He first connected on a 14-yard scoring strike to Matthew Waldera before hitting Alec Reismann for a 24-yarder later in the quarter.
Fremstad scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Pepin/Alma 21, Melrose-Mindoro 0
MELROSE — The Eagles scored all of their points in the second quarter to down the Mustangs.
Melrose-Mindoro had just 66 yards of total offense, and Pepin/Alma rushed for 205 yards, getting three touchdowns from Lane Wieczorek.
Wieczorek carried 26 times for 98 yards and scored on runs of 3, 8 and 2 yards. Jason Arzt rushed for 56 yards on 24 carries for the Mustangs, who managed just four first downs.
SWC
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8
RIVER VALLEY — The Blackhawks couldn’t replicate the stellar defensive performance from their season opener, as River Valley tallied 359 total yards with 246 coming on the ground to hand PdC their first loss of the season.
Prairie du Chien allowed just 83 yards rushing on 34 carries against Platteville in Week 1, but River Valley (1-1) finished closed to seven yards a carry with Zach Gloudeman leading the way with 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries.
PdC running back Bradyn Saint was limited to 37 yards on 15 carries after rushing for 155 against Platteville.
The Blackhawks were able to stave off the shutout thanks to a 26-yard touchdown pass from Maddox Cejka to Max Admundson.
Nonconference
River Ridge 44, Onalaska Luther 0
PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The Knights (1-1) were limited to just 37 total yards of offense and managed just five first downs as they dropped their first game of the season.
River Ridge held a 26-0 lead at halftime in part to a potent rushing attack that finished with 291 yards on the ground.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Tomah 5, Baraboo 2
BARABOO, Wis. — The Timberwolves capped off the regular season by sweeping the singles matches to take care of Baraboo.
Cadence Thomson (No. 1 singles), Olivia Czarnecki (No. 2 singles), Sabin Steinhoff (No. 3 singles) and Macy Arch (No. 4 singles) all won in straight sets, while Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murray were able to win a three-set thriller 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 3 doubles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!