High school sports roundup: G-E-T football blows out Kingdom Luther Prep

GALESVILLE — The G-E-T High School football team improved to 2-0 on the alternate season with a 50-6 blowout win over nonconference foe Kingdom Luther Prep on Thursday night.

Sophomore running back Brady Seiling had five carries for 93 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while senior running back Luke Vance had eight carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Seiling recovered a blocked punt to put the Red Hawks on the board first, then had touchdown runs of 24 and 26 yards to extend G-E-T’s lead to 20-0 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

Vance had TD runs of 52 and 27 yards to push the Red Hawks’ lead to 36-0 with 10:52 left in the second quarter. Seiling found the end zone again, and Benjamin Hilton scored from 2 yards out as G-E-T built a 50-0 lead at the half.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 44, Riverdale 6

CASHTON — The Eagles, who improved to 2-0 overall and in the conference, led 19-0 at the half.