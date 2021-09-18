High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas football stays perfect with blowout win over Westby

Central (3-2, 1-2) scored both of its touchdowns on passes from Mason Herlitzke to Jackson Warren. They connected on a 70-yard scoring pass in the second quarter after the Wildcats (3-2, 3-0) scored the first three touchdowns. The RiverHawks were within 28-14 when Herlitzke found Warren open for a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but River Falls scored the last two touchdowns.

Herlitzke was 13 for 21 for 198 yards and rushed 15 times for a team-high 86 yards. Warren caught five passes for 114 yards and the two touchdowns.

Cole Evavold carried 25 times for 233 yards, and quarterback Vito Massa completed 6 of 9 passes for 89 yards for the Wildcats.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 35, New Lisbon 20

BANGOR — The Cardinals (4-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten in the conference and ran their conference win streak to 44 games by scoring at least once in every quarter.

Senior Mathieu Oesterle rushed 26 times for 175 yards and scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter for Bangor, which led 14-0 at halftime.