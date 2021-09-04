High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas football team still unbeaten; Caledonia winning streak ends

Lake City 30, Caledonia 13

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Warriors had a 71-game winning streak come to an end when the Tigers scored the final 23 points and shut Caledonia out in the second half.

Thane Meiners and Lewis Doyle rushed for touchdowns as the Warriors took a 13-7 lead in the second quarter before Lake City came back.

Matt Demars caught a 58-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 13 by halftime. Justin Wohles and Kris Ryan rushed for second-half touchdowns for the Tigers.

Meiners finished with 53 rushing yards on 14 attempts, and Doyle was 16 for 28 for 234 yards and four interceptions. Doyle completed six passes for 110 yards to Chris Pieper and seven for 81 to Logan Banse.

Bangor 48, Hillsboro 0

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Cardinals (2-0, 1-0) scored in every quarter to run their conference winning streak to 42 games.

Junior Tanner Jones carried 13 times for 141 yards and a touchdown, and senior Mathieu Oesterle rushed 14 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

