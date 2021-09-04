High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas football team still unbeaten; Caledonia winning streak ends

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Aquinas High School football team made a statement Friday night with a 45-8 Coulee Conference victory over Altoona.
The Blugolds (3-0, 1-0) made their debut in the conference and scored 29 points after halftime against a team that started the season with two straight victories.
The Blugolds returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to jump on the Railroaders — also making their debut in the Coulee — after scoring twice in the first half. Calvin Hargrove also returned a fumble for a third-quarter touchdown.
Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer completed 7 of 11 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. Hargrove finished with 63 rushing yards on just six carries.
Westby 46, Viroqua 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen (2-1, 1-0) won their second straight game by running up 443 yards and holding the Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1) to 86.
Blake Sutton scored three touchdowns, and Grant McCauley, Prince Preston and Joey Ellefson each scored one for Westby, which led 34-0 by halftime.
Sutton rushed 14 times for 88 yards, and Dillon Ellefson passed for 148. He completed 9 of 14 attempts, and Bo Milutnovich had four catches for 77 yards.
Black River Falls 26, G-E-T 6
GALESVILLE — Nothing was reported.
MVC
Sparta 56, Logan 42
SPARTA — Sophomore Thomas Laufenberg threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two, and Nick Kent ran for two for the Spartans (2-1, 1-0), who won their second game in a row.
Laufenberg also scored on a 15-yard run in the closing minutes after the Rangers (1-2, 0-1) had cut their deficit to one score. Layden Ott and Carson Kelsey each caught two touchdown passes for Sparta.
River Falls 47, Tomah 8
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A 22-yard touchdown pass from Tom Hesse to Drew Brookman in the fourth quarter gave the Timberwolves (0-3, 0-1) their only score.
Hesse completed five of his 16 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, but Tomah managed just 105 total yards of offense.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, had 416 yards of offense and led 20-0 after the first quarter and 33-0 at the half.
Nonconference
Lake City 30, Caledonia 13
LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Warriors had a 71-game winning streak come to an end when the Tigers scored the final 23 points and shut Caledonia out in the second half.
Thane Meiners and Lewis Doyle rushed for touchdowns as the Warriors took a 13-7 lead in the second quarter before Lake City came back.
Matt Demars caught a 58-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 13 by halftime. Justin Wohles and Kris Ryan rushed for second-half touchdowns for the Tigers.
Meiners finished with 53 rushing yards on 14 attempts, and Doyle was 16 for 28 for 234 yards and four interceptions. Doyle completed six passes for 110 yards to Chris Pieper and seven for 81 to Logan Banse.
Bangor 48, Hillsboro 0
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Cardinals (2-0, 1-0) scored in every quarter to run their conference winning streak to 42 games.
Junior Tanner Jones carried 13 times for 141 yards and a touchdown, and senior Mathieu Oesterle rushed 14 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
Bangor also received two touchdown runs from Sam Cropp and one from Dawson Daines in the victory. Daines scored in the first quarter, and Cropp scored the team’s final two touchdowns.
Arcadia 28, Amery 16
AMERY, Wis. — The Raiders (2-0) received 110 rushing yards from Ryan Sokup and 162 passing yards from Kaden Updike. Updike completed two touchdown passes and rushed for a score.
Prairie du Chien 30, Poynette 13
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (2-1) won their second straight game by pulling away from the pUmas with two third-quarter touchdowns.
Poynette was within 10-7 after Jimmy Heath scored on an 8-yard run late in the first half before Prairie du Chien got things rolling again.
Quarterback Maddox Cejka scored from 1 yards out before Ty Wagner added a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Blackhawks a 24-7 lead. Alexander Gibbs gave Prairie du Chien the final margin by returning an interception to the end zone.
Rhett Koenig rushed 19 times for 78 yards, and Wagner added 76 yards and two touchdowns for the Blackhawks. Poynette passers went just 4-for-19 for 24 yards and three interceptions. Gibbs, Max Aumundson and Joseph Xiya had interceptions for Prairie du Chien.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 43, Brookwood 6
ONTARIO, Wis. — Colin O’Neil had 18 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (3-0, 1-0), while Ethan Klinkner, Brady Hemmersbach and Connor Butzler each had a rushing score.
Klinker, who finished with five carries for 89 yards, set the tone with a 67 yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
A 6-yard TD run by O’Neil and an 18-yard TD run by Butzler gave Cashton a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Jacob Huntzicker threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Robert Giesler in the third quarter that built on the Eagles’ 30-6 halftime advantage.
The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) had just 178 yards of offense, 85 of which came on a touchdown run by Dan Peterson in the second quarter. Peterson finished with seven carries for 94 yards.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 32, Whitehall 15
MELROSE — Braydon Lockington threw two touchdown passes, and Raef Radcliffe rushed for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 90 yards for another touchdown for the Mustangs (1-2, 1-0).
Blair-Taylor 27, Eleva-Strum 0
ELEVA, Wis. — Senior Cain Fremstad rushed 14 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0), who won their second game in a row.
Jackson Shramek added 78 rushing yards and a touchdown for Blair-Taylor, which built a 21-0 halftime lead by scoring 15 points in the second quarter. Fremstad also completed 9 of 17 passes for 88 yards.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 40, Riverdale 0
DE SOTO — Senior Aiden Brosinski carried 10 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown for the Pirates (2-1, 1-0).
Evan Pedretti rushed seven times for 91 yards and three touchdowns, and Hunter Obert hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass as De Soto got back on the winning track after losing in Week 2.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Fort Atkinson 5, Logan 0
Gabe Sanders made six saves, but the Rangers fell to 1-3-1.