High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central football overpowers Eau Claire Memorial

EAU CLAIRE — The Central High School football team found success on the ground and through the air in a 48-21 nonconference win at Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.
The RiverHawks, who improved to 2-0 and never trailed, totaled 451 yards of offense — 263 passing and 188 rushing.
Senior quarterback Mason Herlitzke, who also rushed for a score, completed 12 of his 21 passes for those 263 yards to go with three touchdowns. Senior Porter Pretasky had nine catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, while senior Jackson Warren had three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Ethan Shepard had 13 carries for 86 yards and three touchdowns to lead Central, which led 34-13 at the half, on the ground.
Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7
VIROQUA — After trailing by one point when Friday night's game was paused because of the weather, the Falcons scored midway through the third quarter when the game resumed Saturday afternoon to earn a nonconference victory.
Jaydon Koltermann found Dan Peterson for the go-ahead score with a 44-yard touchdown pass to help Brookwood improve to 2-0.
Peterson also had a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that brought the Falcons within 7-6 after the Blackhawks (0-2) struck first via a 3-yard touchdown run by Austin Winker.
Peterson finished with 41 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Frank Wildes led Brookwood with 67 rushing yards on 13 carries.
The Falcons’ defense forced three turnovers and limited Viroqua to 128 yards of offense.
Cashton 53, Hillsboro 8
HILLSBORO — Colin O’Neil rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles improved to 2-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Friendship Tournament
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Holmen won the gold division at the Friendship Tournament with two victories on Saturday.
The Vikings beat Kewaskum 25-18, 25-19 in the semifinals before topping Lake Mills 25-13, 16-25, 15-10.
Senior Ellie Kline led Holmen against the L-Cats by posting 26 digs. Sophomore Rayna McArdle had 11 assists, senior Chloe Hammond had seven kills and two blocks, and seniors Harley Bartels and Mara Schmidt had five kills apiece.
Aquinas won the silver division by beating Prairie du Chien (23-25, 25-13, 15-8), Stevastopol (25-13, 25-13) and Southwest (25-20, 22-25, 16-14).
Shea Bahr totaled 30 kills, while Jacy Weisbrod had 28. Macy Donarski had 77 assists and 26 digs, while Bailey Theusch added 38 digs and seven assists.
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — Westby finished the tournament it hosted with a perfect 5-0 record to claim the title.
Cashton, which went 4-1, finished second, while Viroqua (2-3) was fourth and De Soto (0-5) was sixth.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Reedsburg Invitational
Tomah 2, Reedsburg 1
Tomah 9, Mauston 0
REEDSBURG — The Timberwolves started their season with a pair of wins.
Gavin Richer and Carter Hableman scored against Reedsburg off assists from Jonah Nick after Tomah trailed at the half..
Richer and Hableman scored again against Mauston, while Nick had two goals of his own. Logan Boulton also had two goals against the Golden Eagles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Altoona Invitational
West Salem 6, Bloomer 1
West Salem 5, Amery 2
Altoona 7, West Salem 0
ALTOONA — Madison Olson (No. 2 singles), Aspen Sage (No. 4 singles), Tessa Deal/Calista Robaczewski (No. 1 doubles), Elly Goodenough/Katherine Skaar (No. 2 doubles) and Rebekah Knudson/Grace Waldhart (No. 3 doubles) all earned two wins on the day for the Panthers.
Megan Johnson also picked up a victory at No. 1 singles against Bloomer.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Gale Johnson Invitational
WEST SALEM — Onalaska’s boys had the top four finishers, and the Hilltoppers comfortably won the meet they hosted at Maple Grove Venues.
Freshman Manny Putz won the invite in 17 minutes, 5.7 seconds, while seniors Austin Oyen (second, 17:12.6), Tyler Lee (third, 17:19.7) and Ron Walters (fourth, 17:27) were close behind. Sophomore Blake Burnstad finished eighth (18:11) to round out Onalaska’s team score of 18 points.
West Salem (87) finished second and was led by sophomore Brennan Garbers, who finished fifth in 17:46.1. Panthers senior Vincent Schwarz (10th, 18:23.1) was also in the top 10.
Junior Guille Suarez (sixth, 17:54.8) and senior Cameron Lamere (seventh, 18:05.2) helped Holmen (100) finish third.
G-E-T (134) was sixth, Central (215) was eighth, and Sparta (251) was ninth. RiverHawks junior Wesley Barnhart finished ninth (18:20.6).
Holmen’s girls topped Onalaska for third in a tie-breaker after both teams had 100 points. The Hilltoppers had a pair of top-10 finishers in junior Ali Thomas (fifth, 22:14.2) and senior Jillian Lonning (sixth, 22:35.8), but the Vikings had no runners finish outside of the top 30.
West Salem (113) was fifth, Central (127) was sixth, G-E-T (171) was seventh, and Sparta (255) was 10th.
Cashton Invitational
CASHTON — The Aquinas boys had three runners in the top 10 and took first with 52 points.
Senior Alec Taylor (18:03.9) and sophomore Jonathan Skemp (19:03) finished first and second, respectively, while senior Nick Drye (19:44) was ninth.
Westby (72) finished second and was led by seniors Taylor Thunstedt (third, 19:10.4) and Eli Larrington (fourth, 19:11.9).
Viroqua (86) was third and also had two top-10 finishers in juniors Cooper Gelhaus (fifth, 19:21) and Miles Daniels (eighth, 19:26.7).
Junior Gavin Benzing (19:26.7) finished seventh to help Bangor (109) take fourth, while Onalaska Luther (134) was fifth, Blair-Taylor (160) was sixth and Cashton (231) was ninth.
The Brookwood girls (70) took first behind a fourth-place finish from senior Kimberlee Downing (22:32.7).
Westby (78) finished third and had three top-10 finishers in juniors Audra Johnson (third, 23:18.8), Denali Huebner (sixth, 23.39.3) and Meghan Nelson (eighth, 24:06.7).
Aquinas (135) was fourth, Onalaska Luther (157) was fifth, Bangor (167) was sixth, Melrose-Mindoro (183) was seventh, Blair-Taylor (195) was ninth, Cashton (215) was 10th and Viroqua (264) was 11th.
Cardinals freshman Anna Fronk finished seventh in 23:44.3.
Eau Claire North Invitational
EAU CLAIRE — The Logan girls totaled 208 points and finished eighth.
Junior Savannah Vaughn (31st, 22:17) was the Rangers’ top finisher.