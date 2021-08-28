High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central football overpowers Eau Claire Memorial

EAU CLAIRE — The Central High School football team found success on the ground and through the air in a 48-21 nonconference win at Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.

The RiverHawks, who improved to 2-0 and never trailed, totaled 451 yards of offense — 263 passing and 188 rushing.

Senior quarterback Mason Herlitzke, who also rushed for a score, completed 12 of his 21 passes for those 263 yards to go with three touchdowns. Senior Porter Pretasky had nine catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, while senior Jackson Warren had three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Ethan Shepard had 13 carries for 86 yards and three touchdowns to lead Central, which led 34-13 at the half, on the ground.

Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7

VIROQUA — After trailing by one point when Friday night's game was paused because of the weather, the Falcons scored midway through the third quarter when the game resumed Saturday afternoon to earn a nonconference victory.

Jaydon Koltermann found Dan Peterson for the go-ahead score with a 44-yard touchdown pass to help Brookwood improve to 2-0.