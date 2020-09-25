High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther, Prairie du Chien start football season with wins

BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Junior Dillon Yang made an impressive debut at quarterback for the Onalaska Luther High School football team on Friday.
Yang rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Knights put together an impressive 43-0 victory over Boscobel.
Yang carried seven times for 87 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 25 yards in the first quarter before reaching the end zone from 32 yards out to give the Knights a 34-0 lead in the third quarter. Onalaska Luther also turned a blocked punt into a safety in the fourth quarter.
Yang also completed 7 of 16 passes for 104 yards and connected with Lyndon Byus on a 31-yard touchdown play on a fourth-and-13 snap in the third quarter. Byus had three catches for 71 yards.
Onalaska Luther's defense sacked the quarterback three times and allowed just 46 total yards, all of which came on the ground over the course of 41 attempts.
Tanner Bass added 38 rushing yards and a touchdown, and teammate Josiah Larson gained 30 yards and scored a touchdown.
Prairie du Chien 14, Platteville 10
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- The Blackhawks scored two touchdowns in the second half to overcome an early field goal and fourth-quarter touchdown by the Hillmen.
Platteville took its final lead at 10-7 when Devin Digman caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Derek Digman to complete an 81-yard drive that began in the third quarter. The touchdown came with 11 minutes, 47 seconds remaining.
Prairie du Chien answered with a 72-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a 17-yard run by Max Amundson with 7:47 left.
Senior Bradyn Saint gained 155 of the Blackhawks' 196 rushing yards, while Amundson added 51 on just five carries.
Maddox Cejka only completed one pass in the game, but it was a 62-yard completion to Jon Nicholson in the third quarter. Derek Grondin kicked bith extra points for Prairie du Chien, which received 12 tackles apiece from Saint and Amundson.
Mauston 48, Viroqua 6
MAUSTON, Wis. -- The Blackhawks avoided the shutout on a long touchdown run by Cale Anderson in the fourth quarter.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Tomah 5, Onalaska 2
TOMAH -- The Timberwolves swept the singles matches, and the Hilltoppers won twice in doubles.
Tomah's wins in singles matchups were all in straight sets with Cadence Thomson wonning at No. 1, Olivia Czarnecki at No. 2, Sabin Steinhoff at No. 3 and Macy Arch at No. 4.
Jenna Hausman and Deirdre Martin needed three sets to win No. 1 doubles forTomah.
Cierra Butler and Grace Hoskin won at No. 2 doubles and Ashley Dale and Abigail Strain at No. 3 in straight sets for Onalaska.
