High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther, Prairie du Chien start football season with wins

BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Junior Dillon Yang made an impressive debut at quarterback for the Onalaska Luther High School football team on Friday.

Yang rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Knights put together an impressive 43-0 victory over Boscobel.

Yang carried seven times for 87 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 25 yards in the first quarter before reaching the end zone from 32 yards out to give the Knights a 34-0 lead in the third quarter. Onalaska Luther also turned a blocked punt into a safety in the fourth quarter.

Yang also completed 7 of 16 passes for 104 yards and connected with Lyndon Byus on a 31-yard touchdown play on a fourth-and-13 snap in the third quarter. Byus had three catches for 71 yards.

Onalaska Luther's defense sacked the quarterback three times and allowed just 46 total yards, all of which came on the ground over the course of 41 attempts.

Tanner Bass added 38 rushing yards and a touchdown, and teammate Josiah Larson gained 30 yards and scored a touchdown.

