MSHSL Class AA football: Caledonia shuts out Minneapolis North for 5th straight state title

“If you watch us warm up it’s our first drill,” Fruechte said. “It’s the first drill we do everyday. We call it scoop-and-score, and that’s how we warm up. We don’t do laps, we do scoop-and-score and of course with his great hand-eye and all of his basketball skills. It comes right into play.”

“I knew it was going to be short and everything, and I was running over there, and I saw their guys stop,” Eli said. “I was hoping it would take a good bounce, and if it did, then I would take it. If not, then I would let it go.

“I feel like they thought with the short punt they were just expecting me to let it go.”

It was one of many highlight-filled plays made by the youngest King.

The sophomore collected two interceptions from his safety spot on defense, caught two touchdown passes in addition to the punt return.

“He’s a freak athletically,” Noah said of his younger brother. “He just went there today and was him.”