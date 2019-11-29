MSHSL Class AA state football: Caledonia up 26-0 in third quarter over Minneapolis North in Class AA title game

MINNEAPOLIS — The Caledonia High School football team is going for their fifth straight MSHSL state title against Minneapolis North at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow along here for quarter-by-quarter updates.
The first quarter belonged to Eli King.
First the sophomore intercepted a North pass inside the Caledonia red zone on the Polars opening drive to halt a potential scoring threat.
Then after back-to-back three-and-outs from the Caledonia offense to open up the game, Noah King found his brother up the seam where Eli did the rest, sprinting away from three North defenders for a 42-yard touchdown to put the Warriors up 6-0.
But Eli wasn't done there.
After the Caledonia defense forced a punt, Eli came out of nowhere to pick up the rolling punt. In fact, a North defender was right there to down the ball and it appeared he was by himself, but Eli scooted right by him, scooped up the ball before cutting back across the field for a 58-yard touchdown.
The next defensive drive, Caledonia forced their second turnover when they stripped North running back Terrance Kamara to take over at the North 35. Two plays later Noah found Cole Kronebusch for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 Caledonia with three minutes left in the first half.
The Warriors picked up in the second half right where they left off in the first.
The defense bent, but didn't break and came up with a sack on a fourth-and-5 at their own 25 to give the ball back to their offense.
After a 19-yard punt return from Eli, the Warriors needed just two plays to extend their lead when Noah found Eli for a 10-yard touchdown to put Caledonia up 26-0.