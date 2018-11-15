Try 1 month for 99¢
Caledonia's Carl Fruechte
Caledonia High School football coach Carl Fruechte is leading the Warriors in an MSHSL Class AA state semifinal game against Paynesville at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis today.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS --The Caledonia High School football team will get the opportunity to win a fourth consecutive MSHSL Class AA state championship.

The top-ranked Warriors used three touchdown runs by junior quarterback Noah King and a consistent offensive push to beat Paynesville 40-6 in a semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday and run their winning streak to 53 games.

King's three touchdown runs were complemented by a first-quarter touchdown pass he made and by additional touchdown runs by Caledonia teammates Nick McCabe and Jack Beardmore.

The Warriors (12-0) will play either Minneapolis North (11-0) or Barnesville (10-2) in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23. North and Barnesville play in the second semifinal on Friday.

King threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to McCabe in the first quarter and ran for 1-yard and 3-yard scores in the second as the top-ranked Warriors took control.

Beardmore also had a 58-yard touchdown run for Caledonia, which has won the last three Class AA state titles and its last 53 games.

King also scored from the 2-yard line in the third quarter after a McCabe fumble recovery gave the Warriors the ball at Paynesville's 24-yard line.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.