MINNEAPOLIS --The Caledonia High School football team will get the opportunity to win a fourth consecutive MSHSL Class AA state championship.
The top-ranked Warriors used three touchdown runs by junior quarterback Noah King and a consistent offensive push to beat Paynesville 40-6 in a semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday and run their winning streak to 53 games.
King's three touchdown runs were complemented by a first-quarter touchdown pass he made and by additional touchdown runs by Caledonia teammates Nick McCabe and Jack Beardmore.
The Warriors (12-0) will play either Minneapolis North (11-0) or Barnesville (10-2) in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23. North and Barnesville play in the second semifinal on Friday.
King threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to McCabe in the first quarter and ran for 1-yard and 3-yard scores in the second as the top-ranked Warriors took control.
Beardmore also had a 58-yard touchdown run for Caledonia, which has won the last three Class AA state titles and its last 53 games.
King also scored from the 2-yard line in the third quarter after a McCabe fumble recovery gave the Warriors the ball at Paynesville's 24-yard line.