Caledonia's Carl Fruechte
Caledonia High School football coach Carl Fruechte is leading the Warriors in an MSHSL Class AA state semifinal game against Paynesville at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis today.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS -- Junior Noah King rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Caledonia High School football team takes a 27-0 lead over Paynesville into the second half of an MSHSL Class AA state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

King threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Nick McCabe in the first quarter and ran for 1-yard and 3-yard scores in the second as the top-ranked Warriors (11-0) took control.

Senior Jack Beardmore also has a 58-yard touchdown run for Caledonia, which has won the last three Class AA state titles and its last 52 games.

