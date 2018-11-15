MINNEAPOLIS -- Junior Noah King rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Caledonia High School football team takes a 27-0 lead over Paynesville into the second half of an MSHSL Class AA state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.
King threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Nick McCabe in the first quarter and ran for 1-yard and 3-yard scores in the second as the top-ranked Warriors (11-0) took control.
Senior Jack Beardmore also has a 58-yard touchdown run for Caledonia, which has won the last three Class AA state titles and its last 52 games.