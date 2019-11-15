MINNEAPOLIS — The Caledonia High School football team earned the right to play for a fifth consecutive MSHSL Class AA championship in dominant fashion on Friday.
Senior Noah King passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two scores as the Warriors trampled over Barnesville 43-12 in a semifinal at U.S. Bank.
Caledonia (13-0), which won its 67th straight game, plays Minneapolis North (13-0) at 1 p.m. on Nov. 29 to decide the state title.
Cole Kronebusch had five catches for 164 yards and a touchdown, and Eli King caught five for 94 and two touchdowns and turned his only carry into a 15-yard touchdown in a game that was scoreless until midway through the second quarter.
Noah King, who completed 13 of 25 passes, rushed for one touchdown and passed for two more to help Caledonia to a 22-6 halftime lead before the scoring continued in the second half.
Noah King, who passed for 197 first-half yards after missing on his first seven attempts, reached the end zone on a run from the 3-yard line to finish a drive that included a first-and-goal snap from the Barnesville 33. King moved the ball to the 1 on a pass to Cole Kronebusch.
The drive was started with a 43-yard pass from Noah King to Eli King, who followed the score with a two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
Adam Tonsfeldt answered almost immediately with a 78-yard touchdown run, but Eli King knocked down the attempted conversion pass.
A 56-yard pass to Kronebusch moved the ball to the Barnesville red zone on the next possession, and the Kings connected on a short TD pass to extend Caledonia's lead.
Ezra Dvorak then stopped Tonsfeldt on a fake punt to give the Warriors a first down at the Barnesville 39 late in the second quarter. Noah King quickly hit Kronebusch for a 32-yard score to make Dvorak's play a big one.
Check back for more on this game later today.