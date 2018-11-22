Commitment.
It is found at different levels on every team in any sport you want to discuss.
Caledonia High School doesn’t live or die based on whether or not it wins an MSHSL Class AA state football championship. Neither does the community.
Coach Carl Fruechte will state in any chance he is given that the job of his coaching staff isn’t about wins and losses. He said it again after the Warriors blasted Paynesville 40-6 last week in a state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
A very significant victory hangs in the balance as the Warriors (12-0) prepare to play Barnesville (10-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, and whether Caledonia wins or loses won’t change Fruechte’s outlook.
“We’re judging (players) more on how hard they play, and we talk about that a lot,” Fruechte said. “I know that maybe sounds a little crazy.
“No matter what happens (Friday), we will love these guys, and they know it. The whole staff buys into that philosophy, and we know they are doing the best they can.”
It sounds like coach speak. It is coach speak, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t true.
The brotherhood of which Fruechte speaks is alive and well in Caledonia. It’s blooming — by that same term of “brotherhood” — in Holmen and other programs, too. It might be fair to say the brotherhood is strongest in Caledonia.
That’s what accompanies the highest levels of commitment, and it plays a significant role in the Warriors having a chance to win their ninth state championship since 2007 and 10th in program history on Friday.
Fruechte’s players don’t play for themselves as much as they play for each other, and that has been reflected over time.
Fruechte only knows his team has won 53 consecutive games — the longest current win streak in the country — because he gets asked about it all the time. He knows it has been awhile since the Warriors lost, but isn’t caught up in the number.
Karl Klug, who played at the University of Iowa and seven years with the Tennessee Titans after helping the Warriors qualify for their first championship game in 29 years back in 2005, couldn’t even remember of he was the Tribune’s player of the year as a senior — he was — but he knew that his team lost the title game to Eden Valley-Watkins and it still hurt.
Do those who suit up and stand on the sideline for the Warriors just want it more?
Maybe, but I have seen a lot of very passionate and focused teams in other places, too.
Perhaps it’s just that goals and expectations change with the level of success that is accumulated. The Caledonia football program has never run or hid from its successes because they were afraid of what everyone else would expect or how much higher everyone else would raise the bar.
It only works to become the best it can be. No one holds the Warriors to the standards to which they hold themselves.
They have won titles with different players (of course), and different coaches. They have won titles with Fruechte leading the program and with Brent Schroeder running it. They have won championships at the Metrodome, TCF Bank Stadium and U.S. Bank Stadium.
They take none of it for granted.
Senior Ryan Wagner said last week that no one signs up to play football without the intention of working hard.
Working hard in Caledonia means offseason workouts as hard as the ones tackled during the season. It means spending hours watching film and not just watching it but proving that something was taken from it.
It also means building a team as strong as it can possibly be. Fruechte spoke last week about the current senior class and problems it had to face while growing up the program. There was bickering, and there were disagreements.
It isn’t often that a coach — especially Fruechte — discusses those kinds of issues with someone outside the program. They were brought up as an example of a group overcoming what appears to be a very big obstacle to accomplish the bigger goal.
It was the ultimate commitment to a program that has everyone else wondering what it’s been doing to stay on top — or hover near it anyway — for the last 14 years. Twelve of those 14 years have included a berth in the state quarterfinals, and 11 of those 12 have resulted in a chance to play for the championship.
Eight, of course, have finished with the team bringing a gold ball home to its trophy case.
To push that number to nine championships since 2007 and 10 overall, the Warriors are spending the week doing the same things they always do.
Like the preseason routine they keep and the regular-season schedule that doesn’t change, the team spent Thursday afternoon participating in a walk-through and following it up with a spaghetti dinner with players, coaches and parents.
“The turkey can wait until Saturday,” Schroeder said of of the Thanksgiving plan. “This is what we do.”